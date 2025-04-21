Ono Commences Research Collaboration with Jorna Therapeutics to Generate Novel RNA Editing Therapeutics

Ono and Jorna commence research collaboration using AI-based drug discovery platform

Ono will have an exclusive option right to discover, develop, and commercialize drug candidates generated by the sequences designed by Jorna worldwide

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President and COO: Toichi Takino; “Ono”) announced that it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with Jorna Therapeutics (Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA; CEO: Chengwei Luo; “Jorna”) in December 2024 aimed at drug discovery using Jorna’s proprietary ribonucleic acid (RNA) editing platform. Having completed the validation of this platform, Ono has begun the search for nucleic acid sequences that could serve as drug candidates.





Under the agreement, Jorna will design RNA editing drug sequences using its proprietary protein and RNA generative AI model, which is based on the quantum mechanics-based AI called SkyEngine. Ono will have an exclusive option right to discover, develop, and commercialize drug candidates generated by the sequences designed by Jorna worldwide. In addition to the upfront payment already made to Jorna, Ono will also pay for research funding and milestone payments based on the progress of the research.

“We highly value Jorna’s unique generative AI technologies, which combine large-scale amino acid sequence information and language models to design desired proteins,” said Seishi Katsumata, Corporate Officer / Executive Director, Discovery & Research of Ono. “Through this partnership, we aim to accelerate drug development using RNA editing technology and provide new treatment options to patients around the world with unmet medical needs.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with Ono to advance our shared vision of delivering groundbreaking therapies to patients. This partnership is expected to accelerate efforts to bring RNA editing-based therapies to market by leveraging Ono’s global resources and expertise,” said Chengwei Luo, Founder and CEO of Jorna.

About Jorna Therapeutic’s RNA Editing Platform

Jorna’s RNA editing platforms, developed using proprietary protein and RNA generative AI models, can efficiently and safely introduce edits to previously inaccessible target RNAs. The AI technology underpinning this platform, known as SkyEngine, analyzes interatomic interactions within and between proteins and small molecules to identify and design sequences. This allows for the precise design of proteins necessary for highly efficient RNA editing.

About Jorna Therapeutics

Jorna is a biotechnology company that develops technologies to introduce mutations into target RNA using multiple approaches. By leveraging its proprietary RNA editing technology, designed through AI models and advanced high-throughput systems, Jorna Inc. aims to provide transformative treatments for patients who previously had no therapeutic options. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.jornatx.com.

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. delivers innovative therapies for patients worldwide. Upholding its philosophy of “Dedicated to the Fight against Disease and Pain,” Ono targets areas with unmet medical needs including oncology, immunology, and neurology, and fosters partnerships with academic and biotech organizations to accelerate drug discovery. Through its affiliate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Ono is accelerating clinical development and commercial operations in the US and Europe to drive global business expansion and further its commitment to patient care. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en.

