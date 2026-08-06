OneOncology and OpenEvidence Partner to Improve Cancer Care Nationwide

MIAMI & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Oncology--OpenEvidence, the most widely used AI-powered medical search and clinical decision-support platform, and OneOncology, a physician-led national platform empowering independent medical specialty practices, today announced a partnership to embed OpenEvidence into certain clinical applications used across OneOncology’s platform to enable physicians to use OpenEvidence for clinical evidence retrieval, reference and research. The integration is designed to make it easier for physicians at OneOncology partner practices to access OpenEvidence directly within their clinical workflows.

Over time, the collaboration is expected to expand to include deeper integration with OneOncology’s structured genomic data assets and clinical trials matching systems — further aligning evidence, precision oncology insights, and research opportunities at the point of care.

In the United States, more than half of hematology/oncology physicians already use OpenEvidence to help inform their clinical decisions.

Community physicians at OneOncology partner practices deliver modern, high-quality care to 1.5 million patients nationwide. More than 50 percent of cancer patients in the United States receive their care in community oncology practices. Community physicians manage hundreds of approved therapies across dozens of tumor types, navigate biomarker-driven treatment algorithms that shift with each new approval, and increasingly offer clinical trials that were once limited to academic centers.

“Independent physicians across the OneOncology network treat a wide array of cancers across stages, bringing the latest research and treatment options to patients close to home,” said Davey Daniel, MD, OneOncology’s Chief Medical Officer. “As physicians who read constantly and stay engaged with emerging science, OpenEvidence will help our partners efficiently access the latest, best-available research and evidence, improving the physician experience and supporting better patient outcomes.”

“Integrating OpenEvidence directly into my workflow will make it easier to access the information I need at the point of care,” said Emily Z. Touloukian, DO, FASCO, President and CEO of Coastal Cancer Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.

“Oncology is where the information problem in medicine is most acute: the literature moves fast, treatment decisions are increasingly personalized, and the stakes are as high as they get,” said Dr. Travis Zack, Chief Medical Officer of OpenEvidence. “OneOncology’s partner practice physicians have built a network that brings clinical trials, leading treatment pathways and physician-led innovation into the community. Building OpenEvidence directly into that workflow means the latest evidence, OneOncology’s treatment pathways and relevant trials all converge at the point of care.”

About OpenEvidence

OpenEvidence is the fastest-growing and most widely-used clinical decision support platform and medical search engine among U.S. clinicians. According to independent studies, more American physicians use OpenEvidence than all other AI platforms combined. OpenEvidence is trusted by millions of verified healthcare professionals to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. Founded with the mission to organize and expand the world’s collective medical knowledge, OpenEvidence is actively used daily, on average, by the majority of physicians in the United States. OpenEvidence is free for all verified U.S. clinicians. Learn more at openevidence.com.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community physicians, for community physicians, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer and other diseases. Our goal is to enable community medical practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community medical practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our partner practices comprise approximately 2,300+ providers who care for approximately 1.5 million patients across 20 states. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com.

OpenEvidence: media@openevidence.com

OneOncology: ehoffman@oneoncology.com