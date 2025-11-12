OneOncology and Cancer Specialists of North Florida Partner to Improve Community Based Cancer Care in Jacksonville and North Florida Communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, a physician-led national platform empowering independent medical specialty practices, and Cancer Specialists of North Florida (CSNF), a provider-owned oncology practice with 62 providers treating patients at 13 clinics, have finalized a partnership agreement that will enhance the delivery of cancer care services across the North Florida region. CSNF will be an anchor practice in Florida on the OneOncology platform.

CSNF's team includes 39 physicians, 19 advanced practice providers, 4 pharmacists, and more than 520 employees who care for 42,000 unique patients annually at clinics in Jacksonville, Middleburg, Jacksonville Beach, Fleming Island, Palm Coast, St. Augustine, and St. John's. For more than 30 years, CSNF, has provided compassionate, low-cost and high-quality care close to where patients live. Today, the practice delivers comprehensive services across the cancer care continuum – including immunotherapies, bi-specifics, radiation oncology, infusion, advanced imaging, in-house pharmacy and lab services, and a robust clinical research program, with more than 34 clinical trials open, that brings innovative trials directly to North Florida patients, all at a fraction of the costs of inpatient care.

Earlier this year, CSNF opened a new state-of-the-art clinic on Jacksonville's Southside at 7015 AC Skinner Parkway. The facility features 16 exam rooms, 30 infusion chairs, a central lab, a retail pharmacy, and a dedicated imaging center equipped with PET/CT and MRI. By offering imaging services on-site, CSNF reduces wait times, keeps costs low while improving quality by providing physicians with real-time tumor views, enabling faster, more informed treatment decisions.

"Cancer Specialists of North Florida is a leading cancer care provider in Northeast Florida, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the OneOncology platform," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "We look forward to working with our new partners to help their practice grow, add services along the continuum of care to their clinics to provide more integrated, high-quality and low-cost cancer care, and continue bringing world-class cancer care to the communities they serve."

CSNF will maintain its provider ownership and independence while also gaining access to OneOncology's comprehensive platform of clinical, operational, and technological resources that support physician-led cancer care. This includes advanced precision medicine tools, proven clinical and administrative technology, collaborative research opportunities, and capital to support growth—all of which will enhance CSNF's ability to expand patient access to high-quality and low-cost services across the cancer care continuum in Florida.

"We're proud to join other independent oncology practices from across the country on the OneOncology platform," said Marc Warmuth MD, President of CSNF. "Since 1983, we've been privileged to grow alongside the Northeast Florida community and care for our patients with compassion and innovation while keeping costs low and quality high. The OneOncology partnership will bring us capital, expertise, and solutions that will allow us to expand access to integrated health care services and continue meeting the needs of our patients and their families."

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Sheppard Mullin acted as legal advisors to OneOncology and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP acted as legal advisor to CSNF.

About OneOncology



OneOncology was founded by community physicians, for community physicians, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer and other diseases. Our goal is to enable community medical practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community medical practices through group purchasing operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 31 partner practices comprise approximately 1,800 providers who care for approximately 1 million patients across 565 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

