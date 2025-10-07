SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Omnicell to Release Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 30, 2025

October 6, 2025 
1 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leader in transforming the pharmacy and nursing care delivery model, will release its financial results for the third quarter 2025, before market open on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.



All interested parties are invited to listen to the live call and presentation by dialing (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 in international locations. The Conference ID is 3131192.

A link to the live and archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Omnicell’s website at https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy and nursing care through outcomes-centric solutions designed to deliver clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of robotics and smart devices, intelligent software workflows, and data and analytics, all optimized by expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to uncover cost savings, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenue streams, enhance supply chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.

OMCL-E


Contacts

Kathleen Nemeth
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Kathleen.Nemeth@omnicell.com

