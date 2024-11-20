Omics-based Clinical Trials Market Size to Hit USD 70.92 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global omics-based clinical trials market size was exhibited at USD 32.85 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 70.92 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.
The market growth is attributed to the growing investment by pharmaceutical companies, rising demand for personalized medicine, and rising technological advancements.
Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Key Takeaways:
• The phase III segment dominated the market, accounting for 55.0% of the total revenue share in 2024.
• The interventional studies segment dominated the market in 2024.
• The oncology segment dominated the market in 2024.
• North America omics-based clinical trials market dominated the global industry and accounted for a 38.0% share in 2024.
The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8957
The omics-based clinical trials market deals with extensive study of various biological components, such as epigenomics, metabolomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and genomics, which allow researchers to understand and analyze the molecular interactions and profiles within a biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and contract research organizations (CROs), who collaborate to conduct and design clinical trials that incorporate omics technologies. In addition, the growing analysis capabilities and data availability, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and accessibility and cost reduction are the major factors driving the market growth.
In addition, the omics-based clinical trials market creates notable opportunities. The omics-based trials address major challenges such as regulatory and reimbursement challenges, integration into clinical practice, and limited clinical validation. The increasing strategic initiatives by the major industry players are also driving market growth. Companies are focusing increasingly on improving genomic analysis workflow to streamline processes that reduce the effort and time needed for genomic sample analysis. Furthermore, the rising focus on precision medicine further drives the market growth.
Omics-based Clinical Trials Market Growth Factors:
• The rising development of high-throughput screening methods and next-generation sequencing has reduced the time and cost required for genomic analysis and contributed to propelling the market growth.
• The regulatory bodies are recognizing its capabilities to improve drug efficacy and safety and are increasingly supporting the integration of omics data in clinical trial research.
• The increasing collaborative initiatives between the private sector, academic institutions, and government agencies are expected to drive the growth of the omics-based clinical trials market.
• The increasing demand for a pattern preference towards personalized medicine and stratification of patients is also driving the market growth.
Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2025
|
USD 35.48 billion
|
Revenue forecast in 2034
|
USD 70.92 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR 8.0% from 2024 to 2034
|
Actual data
|
2019 - 2023
|
Forecast period
|
2024 - 2034
|
Quantitative units
|
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034
|
Report coverage
|
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|
Segments covered
|
Phase, study design, indication, region
|
Regional scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA
|
Country scope
|
U.S.; Canada; Mexico; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; Japan; China, India, South Korea, Thailand, Australia; Brazil; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait.
|
Key companies profiled
|
Parexel International (MA) Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Charles River Laboratories, ICON plc, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America, Novo Nordisk A/S, Rebus Biosystems, Inc.
|
Customization scope
|
Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.
Segment Insights By Phase Types The phase III segment dominated the market,
accounting for 55.0% of the total revenue share in 2024. The segment growth is
attributed to a rise in phase lll trials, which typically include a huge number
of participants. The median cost for a single-phase lll trial reflects the
significant resources required and exceeds USD 19.0 million. By enabling more
targeted therapeutic strategies and better patient stratification, omics-based
approaches can streamline trial processes. In addition, the need for
specialized omics expertise and services is projected to grow, as a significant
portion of phase III trials are outsourced. The phase l is expected to grow fastest
during the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the rising
integration of omics technologies in clinical trial execution and design. The
omics approaches provide valuable insights into patient-specific responses at a
molecular level, as researchers seek to improve the efficacy and safety of new
devices and drugs. This enables the identification of potential adverse effects
and more accurate dosing early in the development process. By Study Design Types The interventional studies segment
dominated the omics-based clinical trials market in 2024. The segment growth is
attributed to the increasing emphasis on personalized
medicine by enhancing tailored interventions based on patient profiles
generated from omics technologies. They generally include a higher patient pool
further improving the statistical power, which enables for a more extensive
analysis of the relationships between treatment responses and biomarkers.
In addition, various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are investing
in interventional studies significantly, and increasing the application of
omics-based data in supporting new therapeutic treatment options is further
driving the segment growth. The observational studies segment is
expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. These studies enable the
collection of real-world data, which is valuable for understanding treatment
effectiveness and patient outcomes. This kind of data is necessary for
identifying correlations between clinical results and omics profiles, further
improving the prevalence of findings in everyday clinical practice. In
addition, rising advancements in technology and data analytics are making it
easier to conduct a large number of observational studies, thereby attracting
more investment from pharmaceutical companies and researchers. By Indication Types The oncology
segment dominated the omics-based clinical trials market in 2024. The segment
growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as
cancer globally combined with the increasing need for more efficient treatment
strategies. Omics technologies, such as metabolomics, proteomics, and genomics,
provide critical insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying several
cancers, allowing the identification of biomarkers that can inform treatment
selection, prognosis, and diagnosis. • For instance, it
is estimated that there are approximately 2,001,140 new cancer cases and
611,720 cancer-related deaths in the U.S., according to an article published by
the American Cancer Society in January 2024. • For instance, in
January 2024, the number of cancer cases is expected to reach 35 million by
2050. The inflammation/ autoimmune segment is
expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth is
attributed to the increasing significant number of interventional
studies concentrated on inflammatory and autoimmune diseases around the
globe. These studies provide various advantages such as the efficient identification
of small to moderate clinically significant effects, the elimination of bias in
the allocation of participants to exposure groups, and the reduction of
confounding effects. By Regional Insights North America omics-based clinical trials
market dominated the global industry and accounted for a 38.0% share in 2024.
The market growth in the region is attributed to the increasing number of
clinical trials and the increasing presence of developed market players. In
addition, the increasing supportive regulatory frameworks in North America
enhance the advancement of omics technologies in clinical research. Regulatory
agencies, including the FDA, are rapidly identifying the presence of omics data
in supporting approval processes and drug development. In addition, to conduct
omics-based trials, a supportive environment encourages more companies to
further enhance the market growth in North America. U.S. Omics-based Clinical Trials Market
Trends The market growth in the U.S. is enhanced
by the increasing preference for personalized medicine. Healthcare providers
and researchers are rapidly using metabolomic, proteomic, and genomic data to
tailor treatments to individual patients. This preference minimizes adverse
effects enhances the efficacy of therapies and makes omics-based trials
necessary for emerging targeted therapies. In addition, rising access to
clinical trials for individuals from underserved and rural areas allows for
more representative and diverse data and will expand the participant pool. The market growth in Asia Pacific is
attributed to the constant growth and advancement in the clinical research
field. The presence of a diverse group of patients in the region that are easy
to recruit is contributing to propel the market growth. In adoption, constant
developments and advancements in the field of clinical trials are further
anticipated to drive the growth of the omics-based clinical trials market in
the region. • For instance, in
January 2023, Asia Pacific emerged as one of the promising and reliant markets
for clinical trials, according to the data published by Clinical Trials Arena China Omics-based Clinical Trials Market
Trends China has the fastest growing market in the
region. The market growth in China is attributed to the rising demand for
biopharmaceuticals. Pharmaceutical companies are increasing their focus on
emerging innovative therapies, especially in chronic diseases and oncology.
Thus, these factors are accelerating the demand for omics-based clinical trials
in China. MEA Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market
Trends The omics-based clinical trials market in
the Middle East and Africa is projected to grow at a lucrative rate. Growth in
the region can be attributed to rising incidence of chronic diseases.
Furthermore, MEA is one of the emerging markets for conducting clinical trials
owing to increase in the demand for quality care, presence of a diverse
population, and ease in patient recruitment. The region has much to offer with
its untapped market for clinical trials with expanding pharmaceutical,
biopharmaceutical, and medical devices companies. In addition, the number of
CROs in the region has been experiencing an upsurge in the past years. The
country's attractive incentive policies have pulled big pharmaceutical
companies such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Amgen to expand in the region. Saudi Arabia omics-based clinical trials
market is projected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the growing
awareness about the benefits of effective pharmaceutical solutions, and rising
investments in R&D. The pharmaceutical industry in Saudi Arabia is expected
to gain substantial benefits over the forecast period due rising prevalence of
diseases, presence of CMOs, and the growing number of clinical trials. Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8957
Omics-based Clinical Trials Market Top
Companies • Parexel International (MA) Corporation • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. • Charles River Laboratories • SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA • Pfizer Inc. • Laboratory Corporation of America • Rebus Biosystems, Inc. • ICON plc • Eli Lilly and Company • Novo Nordisk A/S • Rebus Biosystems, Inc. Recent Developments • In October 2024, the opening of a
new laboratory was announced by Macrogen and PacBio to enhance genomics
innovation in Singapore. The aim behind this announcement was to enhance
genomic discoveries into clinical and commercial solutions ultimately expanding
the scope of omics-based research and trials and advancing personalized
medicine. • In September 2024, Eli Lily
entered into a collaborative agreement with the 5 Prime Sciences to target
discovery in the field of cardio-metabolic diseases and accelerate early
development. The aim behind this launch was to attract further investment in
biotechnology and personalized medicine and enhance patient outcomes. Related Report HIV Clinical Trials Market- The HIV
clinical trials market size was exhibited at USD 1.30 billion in 2024
and is projected to hit around USD 2.42 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of
6.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034. Europe Clinical Trials Market- The Europe
clinical trials market size was exhibited at USD 22.25 billion in 2024
and is projected to hit around USD 43.00 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of
6.81% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034. U.S. Clinical Trials Market- The U.S.
clinical trials market size was valued at USD 25.81 billion in 2023 and
is projected to surpass around USD 41.57 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of
4.88% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2033. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical
Trials Market- The global AI
in clinical trials market size was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2023
and is anticipated to reach around USD 20.16 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR
of 29% from 2024 to 2033. Segments Covered in the Report By Phase Outlook • Phase I • Phase II • Phase III • Phase IV By Study Design Outlook • Interventional Studies • Observational Studies • Expanded Access Studies By Indication Outlook • Autoimmune/inflammation • Pain management • Oncology • CNS conditions • Diabetes
• Obesity • Others By Regional Outlook North America • The U.S. • Canada Europe • UK • Germany • France • Italy • Spain • Denmark • Norway • Sweden Asia Pacific • Japan • China • India South Korea • Latin America • Brazil • Argentina MEA • South Africa • Saudi Arabia • UAE • Kuwait Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8957
USA: +1 804 441 9344 APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019 Europe: +44 7383 092 044 Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/
You can place an order or ask any
questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com |
+1 804 441 9344
Segment Insights
By Phase Types
The phase III segment dominated the market, accounting for 55.0% of the total revenue share in 2024. The segment growth is attributed to a rise in phase lll trials, which typically include a huge number of participants. The median cost for a single-phase lll trial reflects the significant resources required and exceeds USD 19.0 million. By enabling more targeted therapeutic strategies and better patient stratification, omics-based approaches can streamline trial processes. In addition, the need for specialized omics expertise and services is projected to grow, as a significant portion of phase III trials are outsourced.
The phase l is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the rising integration of omics technologies in clinical trial execution and design. The omics approaches provide valuable insights into patient-specific responses at a molecular level, as researchers seek to improve the efficacy and safety of new devices and drugs. This enables the identification of potential adverse effects and more accurate dosing early in the development process.
By Study Design Types
The interventional studies segment dominated the omics-based clinical trials market in 2024. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing emphasis on personalized medicine by enhancing tailored interventions based on patient profiles generated from omics technologies. They generally include a higher patient pool further improving the statistical power, which enables for a more extensive analysis of the relationships between treatment responses and biomarkers. In addition, various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are investing in interventional studies significantly, and increasing the application of omics-based data in supporting new therapeutic treatment options is further driving the segment growth.
The observational studies segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. These studies enable the collection of real-world data, which is valuable for understanding treatment effectiveness and patient outcomes. This kind of data is necessary for identifying correlations between clinical results and omics profiles, further improving the prevalence of findings in everyday clinical practice. In addition, rising advancements in technology and data analytics are making it easier to conduct a large number of observational studies, thereby attracting more investment from pharmaceutical companies and researchers.
By Indication Types
The oncology segment dominated the omics-based clinical trials market in 2024. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer globally combined with the increasing need for more efficient treatment strategies. Omics technologies, such as metabolomics, proteomics, and genomics, provide critical insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying several cancers, allowing the identification of biomarkers that can inform treatment selection, prognosis, and diagnosis.
• For instance, it is estimated that there are approximately 2,001,140 new cancer cases and 611,720 cancer-related deaths in the U.S., according to an article published by the American Cancer Society in January 2024.
• For instance, in January 2024, the number of cancer cases is expected to reach 35 million by 2050.
The inflammation/ autoimmune segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing significant number of interventional studies concentrated on inflammatory and autoimmune diseases around the globe. These studies provide various advantages such as the efficient identification of small to moderate clinically significant effects, the elimination of bias in the allocation of participants to exposure groups, and the reduction of confounding effects.
By Regional Insights
North America omics-based clinical trials market dominated the global industry and accounted for a 38.0% share in 2024. The market growth in the region is attributed to the increasing number of clinical trials and the increasing presence of developed market players. In addition, the increasing supportive regulatory frameworks in North America enhance the advancement of omics technologies in clinical research. Regulatory agencies, including the FDA, are rapidly identifying the presence of omics data in supporting approval processes and drug development. In addition, to conduct omics-based trials, a supportive environment encourages more companies to further enhance the market growth in North America.
U.S. Omics-based Clinical Trials Market Trends
The market growth in the U.S. is enhanced by the increasing preference for personalized medicine. Healthcare providers and researchers are rapidly using metabolomic, proteomic, and genomic data to tailor treatments to individual patients. This preference minimizes adverse effects enhances the efficacy of therapies and makes omics-based trials necessary for emerging targeted therapies. In addition, rising access to clinical trials for individuals from underserved and rural areas allows for more representative and diverse data and will expand the participant pool.
The market growth in Asia Pacific is attributed to the constant growth and advancement in the clinical research field. The presence of a diverse group of patients in the region that are easy to recruit is contributing to propel the market growth. In adoption, constant developments and advancements in the field of clinical trials are further anticipated to drive the growth of the omics-based clinical trials market in the region.
• For instance, in January 2023, Asia Pacific emerged as one of the promising and reliant markets for clinical trials, according to the data published by Clinical Trials Arena
China Omics-based Clinical Trials Market Trends
China has the fastest growing market in the region. The market growth in China is attributed to the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals. Pharmaceutical companies are increasing their focus on emerging innovative therapies, especially in chronic diseases and oncology. Thus, these factors are accelerating the demand for omics-based clinical trials in China.
MEA Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Trends
The omics-based clinical trials market in the Middle East and Africa is projected to grow at a lucrative rate. Growth in the region can be attributed to rising incidence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, MEA is one of the emerging markets for conducting clinical trials owing to increase in the demand for quality care, presence of a diverse population, and ease in patient recruitment. The region has much to offer with its untapped market for clinical trials with expanding pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical devices companies. In addition, the number of CROs in the region has been experiencing an upsurge in the past years. The country's attractive incentive policies have pulled big pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Amgen to expand in the region.
Saudi Arabia omics-based clinical trials market is projected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the growing awareness about the benefits of effective pharmaceutical solutions, and rising investments in R&D. The pharmaceutical industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to gain substantial benefits over the forecast period due rising prevalence of diseases, presence of CMOs, and the growing number of clinical trials.
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8957
Omics-based Clinical Trials Market Top Companies
• Parexel International (MA) Corporation
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Charles River Laboratories
• SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA
• Pfizer Inc.
• Laboratory Corporation of America
• Rebus Biosystems, Inc.
• ICON plc
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Novo Nordisk A/S
• Rebus Biosystems, Inc.
Recent Developments
• In October 2024, the opening of a new laboratory was announced by Macrogen and PacBio to enhance genomics innovation in Singapore. The aim behind this announcement was to enhance genomic discoveries into clinical and commercial solutions ultimately expanding the scope of omics-based research and trials and advancing personalized medicine.
• In September 2024, Eli Lily entered into a collaborative agreement with the 5 Prime Sciences to target discovery in the field of cardio-metabolic diseases and accelerate early development. The aim behind this launch was to attract further investment in biotechnology and personalized medicine and enhance patient outcomes.
Related Report
HIV Clinical Trials Market- The HIV clinical trials market size was exhibited at USD 1.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 2.42 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.
Europe Clinical Trials Market- The Europe clinical trials market size was exhibited at USD 22.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 43.00 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.
U.S. Clinical Trials Market- The U.S. clinical trials market size was valued at USD 25.81 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 41.57 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.88% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical Trials Market- The global AI in clinical trials market size was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 20.16 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 29% from 2024 to 2033.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Phase Outlook
• Phase I
• Phase II
• Phase III
• Phase IV
By Study Design Outlook
• Interventional Studies
• Observational Studies
• Expanded Access Studies
By Indication Outlook
• Autoimmune/inflammation
• Pain management
• Oncology
• CNS conditions
• Diabetes
• Obesity
• Others
By Regional Outlook
North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Denmark
• Norway
• Sweden
Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
South Korea
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Argentina
MEA
• South Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Kuwait
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8957
USA: +1 804 441 9344
APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019
Europe: +44 7383 092 044
Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com
Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344