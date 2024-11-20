Omics-based Clinical Trials Market Size to Hit USD 70.92 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global omics-based clinical trials market size was exhibited at USD 32.85 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 70.92 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

The market growth is attributed to the growing investment by pharmaceutical companies, rising demand for personalized medicine, and rising technological advancements.

Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Key Takeaways:

• The phase III segment dominated the market, accounting for 55.0% of the total revenue share in 2024.

• The interventional studies segment dominated the market in 2024.

• The oncology segment dominated the market in 2024.

• North America omics-based clinical trials market dominated the global industry and accounted for a 38.0% share in 2024.

The omics-based clinical trials market deals with extensive study of various biological components, such as epigenomics, metabolomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and genomics, which allow researchers to understand and analyze the molecular interactions and profiles within a biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and contract research organizations (CROs), who collaborate to conduct and design clinical trials that incorporate omics technologies. In addition, the growing analysis capabilities and data availability, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and accessibility and cost reduction are the major factors driving the market growth.

In addition, the omics-based clinical trials market creates notable opportunities. The omics-based trials address major challenges such as regulatory and reimbursement challenges, integration into clinical practice, and limited clinical validation. The increasing strategic initiatives by the major industry players are also driving market growth. Companies are focusing increasingly on improving genomic analysis workflow to streamline processes that reduce the effort and time needed for genomic sample analysis. Furthermore, the rising focus on precision medicine further drives the market growth.

Omics-based Clinical Trials Market Growth Factors:

• The rising development of high-throughput screening methods and next-generation sequencing has reduced the time and cost required for genomic analysis and contributed to propelling the market growth.

• The regulatory bodies are recognizing its capabilities to improve drug efficacy and safety and are increasingly supporting the integration of omics data in clinical trial research.

• The increasing collaborative initiatives between the private sector, academic institutions, and government agencies are expected to drive the growth of the omics-based clinical trials market.

• The increasing demand for a pattern preference towards personalized medicine and stratification of patients is also driving the market growth.

Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 35.48 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 70.92 billion Growth rate CAGR 8.0% from 2024 to 2034 Actual data 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Phase, study design, indication, region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; Japan; China, India, South Korea, Thailand, Australia; Brazil; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait. Key companies profiled Parexel International (MA) Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Charles River Laboratories, ICON plc, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America, Novo Nordisk A/S, Rebus Biosystems, Inc. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.