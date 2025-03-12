Oligomerix Published Results from a Preclinical Therapeutic Treatment Study on an Oral Experimental Drug in Development for Alzheimer’s and Rare Neurodegenerative Diseases

Therapeutic treatment with OLX-07010 inhibited tau aggregation and ameliorated motor deficits in an aged mouse model of tauopathy, Journal of Neurochemistry, March 7, 2025

OLX-07010 is being evaluated in a Phase 1a clinical trial

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#alzheimersdisease--Oligomerix, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a platform of protein self-association inhibitors for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and related neurodegenerative disorders, announced today the publication of a preclinical study demonstrating in vivo proof of concept for therapeutic treatment with its oral small molecule OLX-07010 blocking the progression of tau aggregation and ameliorating motor deficits.





The study was performed by Peter Davies, Ph.D., at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Northwell (Manhasset, NY) with the experimental drug provided by Oligomerix for administration in diets that were blinded for their doses until completion of the study.

“The approach of targeting protein self-association was further validated in this program targeting tau and differentiates OLX-07010 from approaches that target fibril formation and tangle disaggregation that may lead to the production of toxic intermediates and may contribute to spread of disease within the brain,” said James G. Moe, Ph.D., MBA, President and CEO and the Principal investigator on the project.

“This study shows that treatment of mice with pre-existing tau aggregates with OLX-07010 can block the further accumulation of tau aggregates. This is important for Alzheimer’s patients because the progression of tau aggregation begins years before clinical symptoms are apparent. It is anticipated that drugs targeting amyloid beta aggregates, considered an initiating factor for AD, with drugs targeting tau and inflammation, involved in disease progression, should have a synergistic effect for treating AD,” said William Erhardt, MD CMO, Head of Development. OLX-07010 is presently being tested in a Phase 1a clinical trial in healthy volunteers to demonstrate its safety and pharmacokinetic exposure that is expected to be completed in 2025.

The value of a highly differentiated, oral small molecule treatment for Alzheimer’s disease is that it represents a more cost-effective, patient-friendly therapeutic option compared with competitive antibody approaches targeting tau that are in development. This approach has a further advantage by its ability to cross the blood-brain-barrier and penetrate neurons engaging tau where it is aggregating.

The study was published with open access (DOI: 10.1111/jnc.70025), in the Journal of Neurochemistry titled “Therapeutic Treatment With OLX-07010 Inhibited Tau Aggregation and Ameliorated Motor Deficits in an Aged Mouse Model of Tauopathy”.

This published research was supported in part by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute on Aging awards AG029777 and AG053150. The content of this news release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.

About Oligomerix, Inc.

Oligomerix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel, small-molecule inhibitors of protein self-association for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and rare neurodegenerative diseases such as progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Oligomerix has developed a platform of assays and small molecule inhibitors designed to block the initiation and progression of protein self-association upstream of their misfolding.

The company’s research laboratories are located at the Ullmann Research Center for Health Sciences within the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and its corporate headquarters are in White Plains, NY. For more information, please visit https://oligomerix.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts



Company Contacts

Jack Pasini

Chief Commercial Officer

+1 917-912-4088

jpasini@oligomerix.com

James Moe, Ph.D., MBA

President & CEO, Head of Discovery and Strategy

+1 646-373-6897

jmoe@oligomerix.com