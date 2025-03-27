Nutcracker Therapeutics CEO Dr. Igor Khandros Retires as Company Continues Evolution as an RNA Therapeutics CRDMO

Board of directors member, Cynthia Collins, will serve as executive chair

Dr. Khandros will remain on the board of Nutcracker Therapeutics

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutcracker Therapeutics, Inc., a contract, research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) with a next generation RNA precision manufacturing platform, announced today that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Igor Khandros, Ph.D., is retiring from the company’s top leadership position. Cynthia Collins, a member of the company’s board of directors, has been appointed as the company’s executive chair. Ms. Collins will also serve as interim CEO. Dr. Khandros will remain on Nutcracker Therapeutics’ board of directors.





Dr. Khandros co-founded Nutcracker Therapeutics in 2018, alongside Chief Technology Officer Benjamin Eldridge. At the time, the duo recognized the versatility and wide range of applications for RNA, and sought to develop a technology platform, drawing inspiration from the semi-conductor industry, that can take advantage of its innate characteristics to seamlessly design, develop and manufacture RNA-based therapeutics.

“We set out to create a fully integrated, cutting edge execution vehicle for the development and manufacturing of personalized RNA therapies, rather than leaving it to an afterthought. The team at Nutcracker Therapeutics has created a platform that integrates device, software and biochemistry innovations, which lead to cost and cycle-time efficiencies, and ensures the timely scaling of this newly emerging class of medicines,” said Dr. Khandros.

“As Nutcracker Therapeutics continues to grow and evolve, this appears to be the perfect time to turn over the reins to an accomplished leader with extensive experience in drug development, operations, and commercialization,” Dr. Khandros stated. “Cindy has a deep understanding of the complexities and requirements of a CRDMO, and is uniquely capable of creating a myriad of partnerships which will propel the company and the field forward.”

Under the leadership of Dr. Khandros, Nutcracker Therapeutics grew from a startup with a clear vision and mission for the RNA industry to a company that is well-equipped to jumpstart the development of RNA therapeutics, and personalized cancer therapeutics in particular. This has been made possible using its unique, proprietary core technologies — the Nutcracker® Manufacturing Unit (NMU-Symphony™), CodonCracker™ software, and Nutshell® delivery vehicles. Recognizing the provision of CRDMO services to the RNA field as a logical next step, Dr. Khandros guided the company’s evolution in this endeavor last year.

“We’re deeply grateful for Igor’s service and dedication to building the company over the last seven years,” commented Cynthia Collins. “His visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to Nutcracker Therapeutics’ founding mission have been instrumental in the company’s success and growth. Under Igor’s guidance, we’ve created revolutionary technologies to enhance the field of RNA and positioned ourselves as a leader in this industry.”

Cynthia Collins has been appointed executive chair, as well as interim CEO, of Nutcracker Therapeutics. Ms. Collins has been a member of Nutcracker Therapeutics’ board of directors since April 2023 and is a recognized leader with more than four decades of experience in genetic and cell medicines, biopharmaceuticals, life sciences, and diagnostics. Most recently she was the CEO of Editas Medicine, a premier CRISPR company where she oversaw the first clinical trial administration of an in vivo CRISPR gene editing therapy. Her other notable roles include CEO of Human Longevity, CEO and general manager of various life science businesses at GE Healthcare, CEO of GenVec, group vice president at Beckman Coulter, CEO of Sequoia Pharmaceuticals, and president of oncology at Baxter Healthcare.

In addition to Nutcracker Therapeutics, Ms. Collins currently serves as a board member at Certara, MaxCyte, DermTech, Alanis Therapeutics, Draper Laboratories, and Foundation for mRNA Medicines.

About Nutcracker Therapeutics, Inc.

Nutcracker Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology CRDMO company that combines advanced engineering with high-precision biosynthesis to unlock the promise of RNA. The company’s mission is to drive forward the development of safe and effective RNA drugs and personalized cancer therapeutics through its complete technology platform, which encompasses the design, delivery, and manufacturing of RNA molecules. Armed with this high-tech advantage, Nutcracker Therapeutics’ unique scalable RNA platform significantly reduces costs and cycle times, while keeping the highest quality.

For more information, visit www.nutcrackerx.com.

