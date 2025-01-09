NTx Announces Full Commercial Availability of NTxscribe to Broadly Enable RNA Therapies

NTxscribe benchtop system produces high integrity RNA in two hours to enable affordable personalized medicine at scale

Traditional RNA production methods are costly and complex. This slows clinical innovation, makes it hard to scale production to meet demand, and makes it nearly impossible to produce affordable personalized medicines. NTxscribe solves these challenges with a benchtop system that produces high-yield, high-integrity RNA in continuous flow and can scale seamlessly from small research doses to commercial volumes. NTxscribe produces 10-50 mg of high integrity RNA in two hours, shortening timelines for bringing new therapies and vaccines to market and empowering researchers, biotech, and pharmaceutical companies to make personalized medicine a reality.

“Our team has worked closely with NTx and utilized the innovative NTxscribe system for the last several years,” said John Cooke, MD, Ph.D., Medical Director of the RNA Therapeutics Program at the Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center. “Through our partnership on a contract from Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), we were able to deliver exceptional results in demonstrating how NTxscribe can fulfill the need for a rapidly deployable RNA vaccine manufacturing capability. After seeing the final commercial product at NTx’s recent Scientific Advisory Board session, I believe we are seeing the future of how medicine will be delivered.”

NTxscribe’s small footprint enables rapid deployment even in mobile cleanrooms. Lower infrastructure costs make high-quality RNA production accessible to a wider range of organizations, including smaller labs and startups. NTxscribe also utilizes 100% U.S. made raw materials and enables an end-to-end domestic supply chain for critical biomaterials, in contrast to the current reality of profound dependence on China.

“Traditional biomanufacturing methods have not been able to keep pace with the surge in therapeutic innovation and rise of personalized medicine, and until now, there has not been a solution for the gaps in scalability and quality,” said Jamie Coffin, President and CEO at NTx. “Following our fully subscribed early access program with leading academic medical centers and major biopharma organizations, we are excited to bring NTxscribe to the broader market and help unlock the full potential of RNA therapies by enabling innovation for the future of medicine.”

To learn more about NTxscribe and how NTx can help address different biomanufacturing needs, please schedule a design session here: https://ntxbio.com/reserve.

About NTx

Nature’s Toolbox, Inc. (NTx), based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, is revolutionizing biomanufacturing with cutting-edge solutions tailored to the demands of modern research and personalized medicine. NTx is developing innovative systems like NTxscribe® and NTxpress® to enable the sustainable production of mRNA and protein therapeutics, offering scalability from personalized doses to mass-market volumes. Discover how NTx is shaping the future of medicine at www.ntxbio.com.

