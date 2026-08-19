Noveris Health Sciences Receives USPTO Notice of Allowance, and Signs Work Order with API

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Noveris Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: NVRS) (FSE: 0NF1) (OTC Pink: MYCOF) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("") has issued a Notice of Allowance for the Company's U.S. Patent Application No. 18/443,025, titledThe Notice of Allowance confirms that all six claims in the application have been found allowable, with prosecution on the merits now closed. The allowed claims cover aza-substituted psilocin analog compounds, including species incorporating dimethylamine and diisopropylamine substituents, together with corresponding pharmaceutical compositions.In its Statement of Reasons for Allowance, the USPTO examiner distinguished the claimed compounds from the cited prior art based on the substituent at the R2 position. The application forms part of a patent family originating from a PCT application filed in December 2021 and continued through subsequent U.S. applications.Noveris' aza-substituted psilocin analogs were designed to investigate potential improvements in chemical stability, pharmacokinetic properties and delivery options relative to naturally occurring psilocybin and psilocin, including potential transdermal and transmucosal routes of administration.A Notice of Allowance indicates that the USPTO has completed substantive examination of the allowed claims. A Notice of Allowance is not itself a grant of patent rights, and issuance remains subject to satisfaction of the applicable USPTO requirements, including payment of required fees. The Company intends to pay the applicable issue and publication fees within the prescribed period to advance U.S. Patent Application No. 18/443,025 toward issuance.As previously announced on June 5, 2026, the Company has re-engaged Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation ("") to provide research and development services focused on psilocybin product development, the discovery of novel products, and the identification and protection of related intellectual property. API is one of Canada's largest life sciences commercialization organizations, with operations at multiple sites in Alberta.The Company is pleased to announce today that it has signed a work order and provided funding to API in the amount of $146,000 in order to restart the synthesis of previously investigated compounds that demonstrated promise and to generate additional information to support future research and development decisions.Pursuant to the work order, API will support Noveris in restarting the synthesis of promising compounds, chemistry, in vitro evaluation, quality and project-management activities intended to generate information that may assist Noveris in determining appropriate next steps for compounds under review. API will conduct the work in a framework that will ensure the rapid scale-up of selected molecules in stage appropriate GMP if rapid development towards clinical testing is warranted."These are important developments for Noveris because it brings two parts of our work together," said Jason Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noveris. "We are continuing to protect intellectual property developed over several years while putting selected compounds back into active research. The work with API gives us an opportunity to generate new information and make disciplined decisions about which compounds, if any, warrant further investment and development.""We're very pleased to be working with Noveris on their novel pipeline of molecules. With our teams' experience and infrastructure, we'll be able to ensure the organization is able to transition from discovery to rapid derisking as they move forward in this exciting area of the pharmaceutical sector." Andrew MacIsaac, CEO, Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation.Noveris will review the results of the initial work before determining which compounds, if any, should advance into additional research and development. Management notes that there can be no assurance that the initial work will produce results sufficient to support further development of any compound.Noveris Health Sciences Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the development, advancement and commercialization of intellectual property, technologies and therapeutic opportunities addressing unmet needs in healthcare. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities involving its existing intellectual property portfolio, research collaborations, strategic partnerships, licensing arrangements and related commercial initiatives.Noveris Health Sciences Inc.Jason BirminghamPresident & Chief Executive OfficerTelephone: +1 (778) 900-6877Email:Website:To view the source version of this press release, please visit