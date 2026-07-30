Novavax to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced that the Company plans to release its second quarter 2026 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Following the release, Company management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss financial results and operational highlights.
Conference call details:
Date:
August 6, 2026
Time:
8:30 a.m. ET
URL to register phone:
Dial-in number:
(+1) 888-880-3330 (U.S.) or (+1) 646-357-8766 (International)
Webcast:
The live webcast can be accessed at ir.novavax.com/events
- Participants can join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number with the above URL to receive an instant automated call back.
- Participants can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator and will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.
- To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the webcast will be available at ir.novavax.com/events and over the phone approximately two hours after the event:
Replay dial-in number:
(+1) 800-770-2030 (U.S.) or (+1) 609-800-9909 (International)
Passcode:
9097916#
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including its Matrix-M® adjuvant and protein-based nanoparticles. The Company's corporate growth strategy is designed to deliver value via three key strategic pillars: partnering its technology, capital-efficient research and development (R&D) innovation and a lean and efficient operating model. This includes maximizing impact through partnerships for its marketed products (Nuvaxovid™, R21/Matrix-M™), Matrix technology and R&D assets. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.
Contacts:
Investors
Naina Zaman
844-668-2829
ir@novavax.com
Media
Yvonne Sprow
844-264-8571
media@novavax.com
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SOURCE Novavax, Inc.