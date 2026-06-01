Nouscom Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for NOUS-209, a Novel Immunotherapy for the Prevention of Lynch Syndrome-Associated Cancers

Fast Track Designation (FTD) recognizes NOUS-209’s potential to address a serious condition with significant unmet medical need in Lynch Syndrome (LS) carriers

NOUS-209 is an off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy designed to induce T cells against neoantigens present in tumors and precancer lesions of LS carriers

FTD enables more frequent interactions with FDA on development questions, and makes NOUS-209 eligible for Rolling Review and Priority Review of a future Biologics License Application

Designation further reinforces Nouscom’s momentum toward initiating a registration-enabling clinical trial of NOUS-209 for cancer interception in LS carriers, following its recent Phase 1b/2 data published in Nature Medicine

BASEL, Switzerland – June 1, 2026 – Nouscom, a clinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation immunotherapies to treat cancer at all stages, from early cancer interception to late-stage metastatic disease, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to NOUS-209 for the prevention of Lynch Syndrome (LS)-associated cancers in LS carriers with genetically confirmed mismatch repair (MMR) mutations.

Fast Track Designation is granted to investigational therapies that have the potential to address serious conditions with significant unmet medical need. It is designed to expedite development and review through more frequent, direct interactions with the FDA, and confers eligibility for Accelerated Approval, Rolling Review of a Biologics License Application (BLA), and Priority Review at BLA submission.

“Lynch Syndrome carriers face up to 80% lifetime risk of developing cancer. Yet their only options today are intensive surveillance or prophylactic organ removal surgery,” said Marina Udier, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Nouscom. “Fast Track Designation from the FDA validates the urgency of the need and the strength of our NOUS-209 program. Building on promising Phase 1b/2 results published in Nature Medicine, we are now advancing NOUS-209 into a registration-enabling trial — with the goal of delivering the first cancer interception immunotherapy for Lynch Syndrome carriers.”

The designation is supported by Phase 1b/2 data in LS carriers, published in Nature Medicine (D’Alise et al., 2026), demonstrating NOUS-209 monotherapy was safe and induced broad, potent, functional and durable T cell responses, boosted by annual retreatment. No new advanced adenomas were detected one-year post-treatment, providing first clinical evidence of cancer interception in LS carriers.

“Fast Track Designation will accelerate our dialogue with the FDA as we prepare for our registration-enabling study,” said Sven Gogov, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Nouscom. “Together with our prior FDA and EMA alignment on the registrational path, FTD provides both speed and regulatory clarity as we work to bring this transformative immunotherapy to Lynch Syndrome carriers.”

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About NOUS-209

NOUS-209 is an investigational off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy that targets tumors with mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR) and microsatellite instability (MSI). These tumors produce unique markers known as frameshift peptide (FSP) neoantigens, which are unique to cancerous cells and absent in healthy cells. NOUS-209 is comprised of two proprietary viral vectors able to deliver 209 shared FSP neoantigens and train the immune system to recognize and attack cancerous and precancerous cells before tumors can develop.

Phase 1b/2 data demonstrated the safety of NOUS-209 and its ability to stimulate potent immune responses in LS carriers1,2, supporting its advancement into a registration-enabling Phase 2/3 trial in cancer interception. NOUS-209 is also being studied in Phase 2 studies in combination with pembrolizumab in a difficult-to-treat patient population of advanced dMMR and/or MSI-H metastatic CRC (mCRC) patients refractory to anti-PD-1 therapy3 and in first line treatment of advanced dMMR and/or MSI-H mCRC. Data from the successfully completed Phase 1b trial were published in Science Translational Medicine4.

About Lynch Syndrome

Lynch Syndrome (LS) is a common inherited condition that significantly increases a person’s risk of developing cancer over their lifetime, especially colorectal cancer (CRC) (up to 50% risk, compared to 2% for general population), endometrial cancer (up to 50% risk, compared to 1-2% for general population) and urothelial cancer (up to 25% risk, compared to 1-2% for general population)5,6,7,8. LS also elevates the risk of developing other cancers including gastric, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic. LS is caused by inherited mutations in specific genes responsible for repairing DNA, leading to the buildup of harmful genetic errors that can accumulate, triggering development of tumors. Currently, managing LS is limited to frequent screenings such as colonoscopy to catch cancer early, but is not shown to reduce cancer incidence9,and elective surgery, which is invasive, expensive, and negatively impacts quality of life. As a pioneering approach to cancer interception, Nouscom’s investigational immunotherapy, NOUS-209, is designed to train the immune system to recognize and stop cancer before it develops.

About Cancer Interception

Cancer interception is an innovative approach that aims to stop cancer in its earliest stages before tumors fully develop and spread. Unlike traditional therapies that target established cancers, interception strategies harness advancements in immuno-oncology that can train the immune system to recognize and eliminate precancerous and cancerous cells. This approach is particularly relevant for those with high-risk genetic conditions such as LS who have high predisposition to developing MSI-associated cancers.

About Nouscom

Nouscom is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering next-generation neoantigen-targeted immunotherapies to treat cancer at all stages, from early cancer interception to late-stage metastatic disease. Its proprietary viral vector platform enables broad and durable immune activation by delivering optimized neoantigens that train the immune system to recognize and fight cancer. Nouscom’s lead program, NOUS-209, is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy in advanced clinical development for cancer interception in LS and the treatment of MSI mCRC. The company’s clinical stage portfolio also includes NOUS-PEV, a personalized neoantigen immunotherapy, with published data from a successfully completed Phase 1b trial10. Nouscom’s current investors include 5AM Ventures, Andera Partners, Angelini Ventures, Bpifrance, EQT Life Sciences, Indaco Venture Partners SGR, M Ventures, Panakes Partners, Revelation Partners, Versant Ventures and XGEN Ventures.

For more information on Nouscom, please visit the company’s website at www.nouscom.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

References

D’Alise, AM. et al. Nous-209 neoantigen vaccine for cancer prevention in Lynch Syndrome carriers: a phase 1b/2 trial. Nature Medicine (2026) Willis et al, Cancer Res (2025) 85 (8_Supplement_1): 6427. Abstract is available on the ESMO website, here D’Alise et al., Science Translational Medicine, 2022. Dominguez-Valentin et al., Genetics in Medicine, 2020. Dominguez-Valentin et al., The Lancet, 2023. Strafford, Reviews in Obstetrics & Gynecology, 2012. Richters et al., World Journal of Urology, 2020. Ahadova et al., International Journal of Cancer 2020. D’Alise et al., Clin Cancer Research, 2024.

Contacts

Nouscom

Rick Davis, COO

info@nouscom.com

+41 61 201 1835

MEDiSTRAVA

Sylvie Berrebi, Sandi Greenwood, Mark Swallow

nouscom@medistrava.com

+44 (0)203 928 6900

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