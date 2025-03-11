SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nosis Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration and Option Agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to Develop Cell-Targeted RNA Medicines

March 11, 2025 | 
BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#RNA--Nosis Biosciences, an AI-driven biotechnology company specializing in RNA therapeutics for challenging cell types, today announced it entered into a Research Collaboration and Option Agreement with Daiichi Sankyo. The collaboration will leverage Nosis’ Connexa™ platform, an advanced AI-powered drug design and delivery system, to enable therapeutic access to extrahepatic cell types across multiple vital organs affected by chronic diseases.


Nosis’ proprietary Connexa™ platform represents a breakthrough in RNA medicine by offering the ability to silence any gene, in any cell type, throughout the body. This technology significantly expands the reach of RNA-based therapies beyond the liver, enabling targeted treatment for critical organs such as the heart, brain, lungs, kidneys, and muscles - areas where effective treatments are currently lacking.

“Connexa™ is the first universal platform for designing and developing cell-targeted RNA precision medicines for extrahepatic cell types,” said Jim Martineau, Co-founder and CEO, Nosis Biosciences. “We’ve already demonstrated its power across multiple tissue types, significantly accelerating the development of RNA medicines beyond the liver. Our collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo is an exciting opportunity to unlock therapeutic access to new cell types, paving the way for precision treatments that can transform patient outcomes.”

RNA-based therapeutics have shown great promise in treating genetic diseases, but their potential has been limited due to delivery challenges, primarily focused on liver-targeted therapies. Connexa™ overcomes this barrier by integrating AI-powered drug design, single-cell receptor biology, and high-throughput chemistry to develop delivery vehicles optimized for in vivo use. The platform has mapped over 2,900 receptor targets across 532 cell types, ensuring precise delivery while optimizing the therapeutic payload for each disease target.

About Nosis Biosciences

Nosis Biosciences designs and develops cell-targeted RNA therapeutics, unleashing the full potential of precision medicines in the treatment of chronic disease. Nosis’ platform, Connexa™, combines a proprietary atlas of cell-specific internalizing receptor targets, physics-aware machine learning, generative AI drug design, and high throughput in vivo data characterization to rapidly advance cell-targeted medicines into therapeutic development. The company is based in Berkeley, CA. Nosis is advancing an internal pipeline of RNA therapeutics focused in chronic disease across multiple key cell types. For more info, visit www.nosisbio.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

California Collaboration
Daiichi Sankyo
