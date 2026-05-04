North America Biotechnology Market to Capture USD 2168.91 Billion by 2035

The North America biotechnology market size was estimated at USD 710.93 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 794.81 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 2168.91 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.80% from 2026 to 2035.

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The biotechnology industry holds optimism and resilience despite regulatory pressures, funding challenges, and the rising complexity of clinical trials. The leading players, like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., have partnered with Savanta to interview about 160 biotechnology executives in the UK and North America in the year 2025. This survey brought attention to the major drivers of innovation, which include laboratory automation, advanced drug delivery systems, AI, and machine learning.

There is great importance of networks in exploring biotechnology challenges, where 9 out of 10 professionals prioritize collaborations. About 157 biotechnology leaders were surveyed across the UK and North America, which revealed major concerns, including regulatory uncertainty, workforce limitations, reduced funding, supply chain disruptions, and rising costs of clinical trials. On the other hand, over 97% of biotechnology leaders are contributing to science and healthcare by prioritizing patients at the center of their work.

The North America Biotechnology Market: Highlights

• The North America biotechnology market will likely exceed USD 794.81 billion by 2026.

• Valuation is projected to hit USD 2168.91 billion by 2035.

• Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.80% starting from 2026 to 2035.

• The U.S. held a major revenue share of the market in 2025.

• Canada is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

• By technology/platform, the monoclonal antibodies & biologics segment dominated the North America biotechnology market by 30% in 2025.

• By technology/platform, the gene therapy & gene editing segment is expected to show the highest growth in the upcoming years.

• By application, the therapeutics segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the market in 2025.

• By application, the diagnostics segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.

• By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the market in 2025.

• By end-user, the CROs/CMOs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

• By service type, the research and development services segment held a dominant revenue share of the North America biotechnology market in 2025.

• By service type, the bioinformatics & data analytics services segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

• By distribution channel, the direct sales segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2025.

• By distribution channel, the online/e-commerce platforms segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.

• By regulatory compliance, the FDA-approved products & services segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the North America biotechnology market in 2025.

• By regulatory compliance, the CLIA/ISO certified labs & services segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.

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Market Overview

Biotechnology: Enhanced Biological Studies and Development

The biotechnology market in North America is massively expanding due to the presence of the leading companies in research and development, and is dedicated to delivering pharmaceutical solutions. Researchers are making strong efforts to fuse biology and technology to develop pharmaceutical drugs and related products for the treatment of several diseases and medical conditions. The prominent biotechnology companies are Novo Nordisk, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Moderna Inc., BeiGene Ltd., BioNTech SE, Genmab, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Argenx.

However, the five pillars of the biotechnology sector are bio-pharma, bio-agri, bio-services, bio-industrial, and bioinformatics. Biopharmaceuticals include vaccines and gene therapies, which are produced from living organisms like animals, humans, and fungi to treat a host of diseases. Bio-services support the biotechnology industry, encompassing clinical trials, scientific research, equipment, healthcare, and more. Bio-industrial companies prioritize the production of lubricants, chemicals, and plastics by using biological systems such as bacteria and microbes. Biotechnology companies address critical issues related to food shortages, diseases, and environmental breakdown.

The North America Biotechnology Market: Regional Analysis

North America is leading the biotechnology market in 2025, owing to the rising and expanding trends of precision medicine, genomics, AI, digital transformation, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and government funding. The National Security Commission, created by Congress, aims to review advancements in biotechnology and related technologies and their role in shaping the future of existing and future national defense activities conducted by the Department of Defense. The National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology is dedicated to biotechnology across America, backed by industry alliances, academic institutions, companies, policy initiatives, and workforce development programs.

For instance,

• In April 2025, Regeneron announced a new investment for the manufacturing and infrastructure in New York and North Carolina. It aims to advance the manufacturing of its industry-leading biologic medicines and support high-paying jobs in this region.

U.S. Market Analysis

The North America biotechnology market in the U.S. is advancing due to the integration of AI and machine learning into drug discovery, oncology innovations, cell and gene therapies, and expanding manufacturing facilities in the U.S. The US-India TRUST initiative is reshaping the future of biotechnology by driving discovery and innovation. Under this collaboration, India aims to enhance its technological capabilities and strengthen its global presence

For instance,

• In April 2026, Neurocrine Biosciences signed an agreement to acquire Soleno Therapeutics, showing $2.9 billion in transactions to offer three therapies, such as Vykat XR, Ingrezza, and Crenessity. This transaction will expand Neurocrine’s portfolio in rare diseases and endocrinology through the launch of Soleno’s leading product, named Vykat XR, for treating Prader-Willi syndrome.

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Canada Market Trends

The North America biotechnology market in Canada is experiencing massive growth, driven by investments in life sciences, accelerated commercialization, advanced therapeutics, and the evolving role of AI in genomics and drug discovery.

For instance,

• In March 2026, the federal government invested $20 million in genomics R&D to drive genomics and biotechnology innovations. This investment was backed by Genome Canada and regional genome centres, which aim to launch 33 new genomics R&D projects across Canada.

Global Biotechnology Market Growth

The biotechnology market is projected to grow from USD 1,744.83 billion in 2025 to USD 5,036.46 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period, driven by innovation and technological advancements in the industry.

The North America Biotechnology Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technology/Platform Insights

The monoclonal antibodies & biologics segment dominated the North America biotechnology market by 30% share in 2025, owing to their primary role in enhancing the body’s natural immune response to block harmful proteins and fight disease. They are ideal solutions for targeted cancer therapy, treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and managing infectious diseases. They are widely applicable in emerging therapeutic areas such as cardiology, neurology, and bone health.

The gene therapy & gene editing segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the North America biotechnology market during the forecast period due to its primary use for the treatment, prevention, and cure of many diseases by targeting their genetic roots. CRISPR Cas9 is a molecular tool used in gene therapy and gene editing, which allows researchers to cut, repair, delete, or replace specific segments of the genome. The modern approaches include gene addition, gene silencing, gene correction, and gene knock-out.

Application Insights

The therapeutics segment led the North America biotechnology market in 2025, owing to the immense role of biotechnology in clinical trials, drug discovery, identification of targets, and production of biologics. Modern medical therapies involve gene therapy and stem cell therapy, which are promising approaches to the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Biotechnology introduced precision medicine and more effective drugs, while bringing significant benefits to the healthcare industry.

The diagnostics segment is expected to expand at the fastest rate in the North America biotechnology market during the studied period due to the preference for traditional laboratory techniques such as tissue analysis, a combination of imaging, and biomarker testing for diagnosing metastatic breast cancers. Diagnostic biotechnology revolves around the biological tools and techniques to detect and/or measure biomarkers linked to genetic conditions, infections, and diseases. The key areas of diagnostic biotechnology are molecular diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and point-of-care diagnostics.

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End-User Insights

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the North America biotechnology market in 2025, owing to the presence of large biopharmaceutical companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi, Novartis, AstraZeneca, and Bristol Myers Squibb. They are transforming innovative technologies and healthcare, driven by the growing demand for biologics. The increasing investments in research and development are driving the growth of biotechnology within the pharmaceutical industry.

The CROs/CMOs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the North America biotechnology market during the forecast period due to their vital role in the progress of the pharmaceutical business. They have enhanced the ability of development, increased the speed, and introduced novel innovations. They drive the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical firms to meet the global healthcare demands.

Service Type Insights

The research and development services segment led the North America biotechnology market in 2025, owing to the majorly focused areas in biotechnology R&D, including biopharmaceuticals, genetic engineering, agricultural biotechnology, biofuels, and industrial biotechnology. Advances in biotechnology and genomics include gene editing, genomics technologies, bioethics, research integrity, and advanced data analysis. Moreover, agricultural and environmental biotechnology focuses on sustainable agriculture, genetic modifications, and the development of resilient crop varieties.

The bioinformatics & data analytics services segment is expected to grow rapidly in the North America biotechnology market during the predicted timeframe due to the wide scope of bioinformatics in various fields like genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, cheminformatics, drug discovery, etc. It also greatly impacts evolutionary studies, crop improvement, veterinary science, forensic science, biodefense, waste cleanup, climate change studies, and bioenergy or biofuels. Bioinformatics uses computational approaches that help researchers in the analysis, management, and storage of biological data.

Distribution Channel Insights

The direct sales segment dominated the North America biotechnology market in 2025, owing to the strong technical knowledge of sales teams to explain and promote complex products like genetically modified laboratory models, cancer immunotherapies, or advanced liquid handling systems. A strong collaboration between sales teams and R&D departments drives scientific discoveries. The direct sales are advancing due to direct communication about FDA labelling, efficacy, safety, and potential risks that ensure ethical and legal compliance.

The online/e-commerce platforms segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the North America biotechnology market over the forecast period due to the core offerings of these solutions, which include regular updates, robust security measures, extensive support, documentation, and scalability to grow with your business. The more e-commerce features are advanced tax calculations, integration with multiple shipping providers, mobile optimization, cart recovery, B2B functionality, discounts, and promotions. The choice of a dedicated e-commerce platform ensures a well-equipped online store to handle the complex challenges of the life science and biotechnology industry.

Regulatory Compliance Insights

The FDA-approved products & services segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the North America biotechnology market in 2025, owing to the important role of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in regulating animal drugs, human drugs, biologics, medical devices, tobacco products, cosmetics, and food. The U.S. FDA approves human drugs, biologics, food additives, and color additives before they are marketed. The U.S. FDA-approved products and services must be used in compliance with their specifications, approved uses, and restrictions.

The CLIA/ISO certified labs & services segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the North America biotechnology market over the forecast period due to the expansion of clinical laboratories that are CLIA certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) are renowned as a set of mandatory federal regulations that apply specifically to clinical research laboratories. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) provides guidelines to be adopted by a country’s regulatory framework.

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The North America Biotechnology Market Companies

• CRISPR Therapeutics

• Bluebird Bio

• Amgen Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Lonza Group

• Moderna, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Sangamo Therapeutics

• Danaher Corporation

• Charles River Laboratories

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology/Platform

• Recombinant DNA Technology

• Monoclonal Antibodies & Biologics

• Gene Therapy & Gene Editing (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN)

• Cell Therapy (CAR-T, MSC, HSC)

• Molecular Diagnostics & Genomics

• Industrial Biotechnology (enzymes, biofuels, bioplastics)

• Synthetic Biology & Bioinformatics

By Application

• Therapeutics (oncology, rare diseases, immunology, neurology)

• Diagnostics (molecular, genetic, infectious diseases)

• Agriculture & Crop Improvement

• Industrial Biotech (chemicals, biofuels, enzymes)

• Environmental Biotechnology (wastewater treatment, bioremediation)

By End-User

• Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Research Institutes & Academia

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs / CDMOs)

• Industrial & Environmental Companies

By Service Type

• Research & Development Services

• Clinical Development Services

• Manufacturing & Scale-up Services

• Analytical & Regulatory Services

• Bioinformatics & Data Analytics Services

By Distribution Channel

• Direct Sales (to pharma, biotech, research institutes)

• Distributors/Wholesalers

• Online/E-commerce Platforms

By Geography

• FDA Approved Products & Services

• EMA/International Regulatory Compliance (for cross-border export)

• CLIA/ISO Certified Labs & Services

By Geography

• United States

• Canada

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Towards Healthcare Research & Consulting is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

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