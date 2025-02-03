Nona Biosciences Announces Strategic Collaboration with Invetx for Next-Generation Animal Health Biotherapeutics Discovery

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a global biotechnology company providing integrated solutions from “Idea to IND” (I to ITM), announced today that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Invetx, Inc. (“Invetx”), a Boston-based animal biotechnology company, to develop next-generation animal health biotherapeutics using Nona’s HCAb Harbour Mice® platform.

Nona Biosciences’ proprietary Harbour Mice® platform generates monoclonal antibodies in both conventional (H2L2) and heavy chain-only (HCAb) formats. The HCAb Harbour Mice® platform is revolutionizing antibody development by producing unique heavy chain-only antibodies that are approximately half the size of conventional IgGs, offering significant advantages for next-generation antibody therapies. The technology is clinically validated, globally patent protected, and worldwide endorsed and recognized.

Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Chairman of Nona Biosciences, commented: “This collaboration marks an important milestone as we expand our business into the animal health sector for the first time, demonstrating the flexibility and broad application of our Harbour Mice® technology. By leveraging our innovative platform, we aim to empower Invetx in advancing novel therapeutics that address critical needs in animal health.”

Juergen Horn, DVM, PhD, President of Invetx, added, “We are excited to partner with Nona as we continue our work to create novel, protein-based animal health therapeutics. By leveraging Nona’s HCAbs, we are accelerating the development of our clinical program to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of our differentiated technology platforms.”

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting edge technology innovation and providing integrated solutions from “Idea to IND” (I to ITM), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services with multiple modalities range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® and a single B cell cloning platform, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com.

About Invetx, Inc.

Invetx is a pioneer in creating novel, protein-based animal health therapeutics to transform standards of care in veterinary medicine. The company leverages a best-in-class, fully integrated biotechnology platform for the discovery, development, and manufacturing of veterinary monoclonal antibodies, and is developing a diverse product pipeline addressing chronic and severe diseases in companion animals. Invetx was acquired by Dechra Pharmaceuticals Limited, a global specialist veterinary pharmaceuticals business, in July 2024. Invetx is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, see www.invetx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nona-biosciences-announces-strategic-collaboration-with-invetx-for-next-generation-animal-health-biotherapeutics-discovery-302366159.html

SOURCE Nona Biosciences