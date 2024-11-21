NINER Pharmaceutical Launches Strategic Initiative to Address IV Fluid Shortages in the U.S. and Latin America

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NINER Pharmaceutical, a leader in the global pharmaceutical sector, has unveiled a significant initiative aimed at tackling the ongoing IV fluid shortages in the U.S. and Latin America. This proactive expansion underscores NINER’s commitment to bolstering healthcare systems by ensuring the consistent availability of critical medical resources.





In response to the heightened demand, NINER Pharmaceutical will supply 0.9% sodium chloride IV fluids, available in 500 ml and 1000 ml bottles, produced to British Pharmacopoeia (BP) standards and packaged in accordance with European norms. This move is a testament to the company’s dedication to providing reliable, high-quality solutions to healthcare providers worldwide.

To meet the rigorous standards of U.S. regulatory bodies, NINER Pharmaceutical is in active collaboration with the FDA, pursuing U.S. FDA certification for its IV fluid products. This strategic step reinforces the company’s adherence to the highest international quality and safety benchmarks. Simultaneously, partnerships are being forged with hospitals across the U.S. and Latin America to strengthen local supply chains and enable timely, efficient distribution.

“Our mission at NINER Pharmaceutical is to address critical shortages and ensure healthcare providers have uninterrupted access to essential IV fluids,” said Jamie Balaji Rao, CEO of NINER Pharmaceutical. “By fostering strategic partnerships and maintaining an unwavering focus on quality, we aim to enhance patient care and healthcare system resilience.”

This initiative aligns with NINER Pharmaceutical’s broader mission to drive forward innovative healthcare solutions and address pressing global needs. Beyond IV fluids, the company is making substantial strides in vaccine development. Notably, NINER recently introduced an innovative acyclovir vaccine that serves a dual purpose, targeting chickenpox and pox-related conditions, showcasing its dedication to pioneering treatments for infectious diseases.

As NINER Pharmaceutical expands its reach in Latin America and takes strategic steps toward solidifying its presence in the U.S., it continues to establish itself as a key partner in ensuring the steady availability of essential medical supplies. The company remains committed to supporting healthcare providers, improving patient outcomes, and meeting global quality standards with consistent, reliable service.

For more information, please contact:



NINER Pharmaceutical LLC

Maydan Business Zone, Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971 523044619

Email: info@ninerpharma.com

Website: www.ninerpharma.com



About NINER Pharmaceutical

NINER Pharmaceutical LLC, based in Dubai, is dedicated to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical solutions, including oncology treatments, vaccines, and IV fluids. With a strong emphasis on research, innovation, and stringent regulatory compliance, NINER Pharmaceutical is committed to improving global healthcare access and ensuring the reliability of essential medical resources.

