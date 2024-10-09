Nimbus Therapeutics to Present First Preclinical Data from Werner Syndrome Helicase Program at EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC (“Nimbus Therapeutics” or “Nimbus”), a biotechnology company that designs and develops breakthrough medicines for patients through its powerful computational drug discovery engine, today announced that it will present the first preclinical data on its novel Werner syndrome helicase (WRN) inhibitor in a poster presentation at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held October 23-25, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.





WRN is a helicase required for DNA replication and DNA repair and is a validated target for tumors with microsatellite instability (MSI). Nimbus will present preclinical data on NTX-452, a novel WRN inhibitor developed using the company’s computational drug discovery platform.

Details of the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Preclinical Characterization of NTX-452, a Potent, Selective and Highly Efficacious WRN Inhibitor for the Treatment of MSI-H Tumors

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CEST

Session Title: DNA Repair Modulation (e.g. PARP, CHK, ATR, ATM)

Abstract Number: 356

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, structure-based drug discovery company developing novel small molecule medicines designed to act against well-validated but difficult-to-drug targets implicated in multiple human diseases. The company advances promising research based on a unique strategy that combines leading-edge computational technologies with a tailored array of machine learning-based predictive modeling approaches. Nimbus’ pipeline includes a clinical-stage HPK1 inhibitor for the treatment of cancer (NCT05128487), as well as a diverse portfolio of preclinical programs focused on cancer, autoimmune conditions, and metabolic diseases. The company is headquartered in Boston, Mass. To learn more about Nimbus, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

