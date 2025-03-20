Nexus Pharmaceuticals Launches Tranexamic Acid

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC announced the launch of Tranexamic Acid. This milestone is another step for Nexus in its mission to provide life-saving medication to those who need it most.





“We are very excited to be adding Tranexamic Acid to our product portfolio,” says Vince LoPiccolo, Vice President of Sales at Nexus. “Antifibrinolytic Agents, such as Tranexamic Acid, are crucial to have available in operating rooms and we are proud to contribute to the supply.”

Tranexamic Acid is now available in cartons of 10 bags. Order through your Wholesaler today.

To learn more about Nexus Pharmaceuticals’ products, visit www.nexuspharma.net/molecules

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC: Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC., a US-based healthcare company, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality drug products fulfill a critical unmet medical need and deliver dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most.

Grace Conroy

gconroy@nexuspharma.net

847-527-7490