Press Releases

Nexus Pharmaceuticals Launches Fluorescein 2 mL

April 1, 2025 | 
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC is expanding their Fluorescein dosage options to include Fluorescein Injection, USP 25% in a 2 mL vial alongside Fluorescein Injection, USP 10% in a 5 mL vial. Nexus is committed to enhancing the availability of Fluorescein across the optometry market.


Fluorescein 2 mL and 5 mL are available in cartons of ten. Order your supply of 2 mL Fluorescein Injection, USP 25% directly through your Wholesalers or from Customer Service at (888) 806-4606.

Unit of sale NDC: 14789-0123-05

  • Cencora – 10298239
  • Cardinal – 5977483
  • McKesson – 3020054
  • Morris & Dickson - 594374

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC: Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC., a US-based healthcare company, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality drug products fulfill a critical unmet medical need and deliver dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most.

Contacts

Grace Conroy
gconroy@nexuspharma.net
847-527-7490

Illinois Pipeline
Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
