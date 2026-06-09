NexTel Medical Corp. Announces Groundbreaking, First-of-Its-Kind Exosome Characterization Study with Penn State University

Led by Scientific Advisory Board Members Dr. John Bitzer and Dr. Marvin Hausman, the Study Utilizes Advanced Mass Spectrometry to Identify the Precise Bioactive Healing Compounds Within Proprietary Mushroom Exosomes, Driving New Patent Filings and Product Pipelines.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTel Medical Corp. (f/k/a Exousia Pro, Inc.) (OTCID: MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader specializing in proprietary exosome-based delivery systems and integrated telehealth solutions, today announced a historic, first-of-its-kind analytical study in collaboration with Pennsylvania State University and esteemed Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) member, Dr. John Bitzer.

The pioneering study utilizes state-of-the-art mass spectrometry to map and isolate the exact bioactive compounds responsible for the therapeutic and healing properties within NexTel's proprietary mushroom-derived exosomes. The research specifically targets and measures critical therapeutic compounds, including Beta-glucans, Polyphenols, and Terpenoids, among others. According to Dr. Marvin Hausman, Chairman of NexTel's Scientific Advisory Board, NexTel is believed to be the first company in the world to conduct this level of sophisticated molecular analysis on mushroom exosomes.

Mass spectrometry is a high-tech lab technique that allows scientists to take a tiny sample of a substance and instantly determine three things: exactly what it is, how much of it there is, and how its individual pieces are put together.

The profound commercial implications of these preliminary findings have already initiated the drafting of new intellectual property and patent filings. Full comprehensive results from the Penn State study are anticipated by the end of June 2026. Fully decoding the molecular blueprint of these exosomes will accelerate NexTel's product pipeline, fueling highly targeted formulations for the company's rapidly expanding telehealth platform, and potentially opening massive distribution channels in the high-growth functional cosmetic and skincare space.

Executive Commentary

"We are incredibly fortunate to have assembled a world-class Scientific Advisory Board with such deep, specialized expertise in mycology and clinical research," said Matt Dwyer, President and CEO of NexTel Medical Corp. "The ability to execute this landmark study at Penn State alongside Dr. Bitzer was made possible through the strategic vision of our SAB Chairman, Dr. Hausman. Dr. Hausman has built an advisory council that unlocks proprietary insights completely unknown to the rest of the industry. Unlocking the true 'healing code' of these exosomes gives us an extraordinary competitive advantage, translating directly into valuable new patents, disruptive product lines, and advanced future clinical testing."

Our Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board Stated

"This study represents a paradigm shift in how we understand natural cellular communication using plant-based nutrients. Mass spectrometry (MS) is an analytical tool used to measure the mass-to-charge ratio of molecules and accurately identify the compounds in the exosomes produced by our technology. The mushroom is a key food dating back to early humans and contains key bioactive compounds that play a role in physiologic processes such as inflammation, memory, and anti-aging," added Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD, Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board.

About NexTel Medical Corp.

NexTel Medical Corp. is a pioneering biotechnology company at the intersection of clinical innovation and patient access. The company specializes in developing proprietary, next-generation exosome-based delivery systems designed to maximize the bioavailability and therapeutic efficacy of bioactive compounds. Through its integrated telehealth division, NexTel is dedicated to streamlining the commercialization pipeline, delivering cutting-edge, clinically backed wellness and longevity therapies directly to patients.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the development and commercialization of NexTel Medical Corp's products. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NexTel Medical Corp's forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of NexTel Medical Corp., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

NexTel Medical Corp.

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www.nextelmedical.com

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