New Humana research finds association between pharmacy care coordination services and improved health outcomes for cancer patients

Study published in the Expert Review of Pharmacoeconomics & Outcomes Research

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new study published in the Expert Review of Pharmacoeconomics & Outcomes Research finds that engagement with a dedicated team of specialty pharmacy care coordinators was associated with improved health outcomes among cancer patients, including fewer hospitalizations and emergency department visits. In tandem, that engagement also was associated with lower medical costs.

Titled “The Impact of Clinical Pharmacy Services Within an Oncology Center of Excellence on Patient Outcomes and Cost Efficiency,” the study was conducted by Humana Pharmacy Analytics and Consulting. It analyzed health outcomes for people with cancer who are Humana Medicare Advantage members with Part D prescription plan coverage and received medication adherence care coordination guidance over the course of one year from Humana’s CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy® Oncology Center of Excellence (COE), as compared to those who opted out of coordination.

Within CenterWell®, Humana’s health care services organization, CenterWell Pharmacy® serves many Humana members as a mail-order pharmacy and also serves patients who are not enrolled in a Humana plan. The award-winning CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy® offers patients various specialty medications, including those for cancer, neuromuscular conditions, and rare diseases.

Key Findings

Based on statistical modeling, the study shows that such care coordination services were associated with the following improved health outcomes and lower medical costs for Medicare Part D beneficiaries who have cancer:

Reduction in hospitalizations: 11.7%

Reduction in emergency department visits: 2.7%

Reduction in medical costs: 7.7%

These results were observed across differences in patient age, gender, and geography.

Coordinated Care to Drive Medication Adherence

Led by CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy® pharmacists, nurses, and specialists, COE care coordination is an optional Part D plan benefit that provides patient support throughout the course of treatment. Designed to improve medication adherence, and therefore, medication efficacy, COE services include follow-up care – including both clinical and emotional support – and checking for medication adherence and side effects.

The study looked into the impact of COE services designed to help beneficiaries who are cancer patients and specifically prescribed intravenous chemotherapy, oral targeted oncolytics, and immunotherapies.

“This study shows that a differentiated, coordinated level of care is necessary to treat complex conditions like cancer,” said Bethanie Stein, Pharm.D., President of Pharmacy at Humana, including CenterWell Pharmacy®. “Our team’s north star is improved health outcomes, and we designed this integrated, personalized care support approach accordingly. We surround our patients with holistic support, which helps them adhere to the treatments they’re prescribed so they work as intended.”

Peer-Reviewed Study

The study appears in the Expert Review of Pharmacoeconomics & Outcomes Research, an international journal of peer-reviewed articles and original research papers on health economics, pharmacoeconomics, and outcomes related to all health technologies.

The retrospective, observational study analyzed outcomes for Humana Medicare Advantage members with Part D coverage who used CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy as their primary specialty pharmacy, as compared to those who used other pharmacies. As with any observational study, the findings reflect statistical associations and do not establish direct causation. Results may not be generalizable beyond the studied Medicare Part D population.

About Humana

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is a leading U.S. healthcare company. Through our Humana insurance services and our CenterWell® healthcare services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare and Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About CenterWell®

CenterWell® is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and, most of all, personalized. As the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, a leading provider of home health care, and a leading integrated home delivery, specialty, and retail pharmacy, CenterWell® is focused on whole health and addressing the physical, emotional and social wellness of our patients.

CenterWell® is part of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com.

Alissa Krinsky

Humana Corporate Communications

akrinsky@humana.com