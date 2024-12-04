Neuron23 Announces First-in-human Dose in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of NEU-111, a TYK2 Inhibitor with Best-in-class Potential for Immune-mediated Inflammatory Disorders

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TYK2--Neuron23® Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision medicines for genetically defined neurological and immunological diseases, today announced the recent initiation of dosing in a Phase 1 clinical trial of NEU-111 in healthy volunteers. NEU-111 is a potent and highly selective oral allosteric inhibitor of tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2), a JAK family protein that plays a key role in pathological immune signaling.





“We are thrilled to bring our second molecule with best-in-class potential into the clinic with NEU-111,” said Nancy Stagliano, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neuron23. “TYK2 is a highly validated target, with FDA approval in psoriasis highlighting its therapeutic potential as a critical modulator of immune signaling pathways. Importantly, we see significant potential for NEU-111 to help people with immune-related diseases beyond psoriasis by delivering near complete inhibition of TYK2 with a low, once-daily dose. NEU-111 could offer new hope for patients and creates opportunities for partnerships as we continue to develop a robust pipeline of next-generation therapies for both neurological and immunological conditions.”

The Phase 1 study (NCT06500442) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single-ascending and multiple-ascending dose clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of NEU-111 in adult healthy volunteers. More information about this clinical trial can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06500442.

About NEU-111

NEU-111 is a potent and highly selective oral allosteric TYK2 inhibitor with best-in-class potential that reduces signaling through several cytokine receptors, including receptors for interleukin (IL)-12, IL-23 and interferon (IFN)-a. Evidence from non-clinical studies demonstrates that NEU-111 has the potential to deliver near complete inhibition of TYK2 with a low, once-daily dose. Due to the protein’s central role in both innate and adaptive immune response, TYK2 is implicated in a range of immune-mediated inflammatory disorders, including inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; systemic lupus erythematosus; polyarthropathies, such as rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis; and Type 1 diabetes.

About Neuron23®

Neuron23® Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision medicines for genetically defined neurological and immunological diseases. Neuron23 combines recent advances in human genetics with a state-of-the-art drug discovery and biomarker platform using advanced techniques in machine learning and artificial intelligence to advance therapeutics for devastating diseases. The Company’s focus areas are neurodegenerative diseases, neuroinflammatory diseases, and systemic autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Founded in 2018, Neuron23 has assembled a world-class team of experts and entrepreneurs located in South San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit www.neuron23.com.

