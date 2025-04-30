NeoGenomics and Ultima Genomics collaborate to expand clinical test offerings in Oncology using the UG 100 sequencing platform

FORT MYERS, Fla. and FREMONT, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoGenomics, Inc. (Nasdaq:NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, and Ultima Genomics, Inc., a developer of a revolutionary ultra-high throughput next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform, today announced a collaboration to use Ultima's UG 100™ sequencing platform and its ppmSeq™ technology to advance NeoGenomics' ability to offer innovative clinical tests. NeoGenomics has purchased a UG 100 sequencer that will be installed in its innovation center in Cambridge, UK.

The UG 100 offers a cost-effective and extremely low-error sequencing profile that is a strong fit for NeoGenomics' emerging clinical assay portfolio that requires large amounts of high-fidelity sequencing data. And with the recent launch of the Solaris portfolio of product advancements, Ultima has now increased sensitivity of variant detection with 5x yield improvements for the SNVQ60 ppmSeq™ mode enabling 30X coverage from as little as 2 nanograms of DNA, making the UG 100 a strong fit for applications like liquid biopsy that require finding a "needle-in-the haystack."

NeoGenomics' R&D team will use Ultima's UG 100 to enable development of tests spanning the cancer care continuum.

"This collaboration with Ultima, a pioneer in cost-efficient whole genome sequencing, will equip our research and development team with resources to rapidly and efficiently translate innovation for the benefit of patient care," said Tony Zook, CEO of NeoGenomics. "With precision oncology testing increasingly being based on next generation sequencing, we are continually looking for targeted opportunities to drive innovation that improve patient outcomes."

"We are excited to be working with NeoGenomics, a leader in cancer diagnostics with a strong and established footprint in the oncology ecosystem. With the UG 100, NeoGenomics is well-positioned to explore fast-growing markets in oncology diagnostics such as MRD and emerging whole genome sequencing applications," said Gilad Almogy, CEO of Ultima Genomics. "Ultima's unique sequencing architecture was designed to specifically meet the needs of cost-effective, large-scale applications and to excel in applications like liquid biopsy requiring extreme accuracy. For oncology applications, our ppmSeq technology offers accuracy at extremely low limits of detection and at low cost, and we believe will be transformational for applications requiring earlier detection such as MRD.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.



NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

About Ultima Genomics



Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com

