Nelson Oyesiku, M.D., Named Chief of Neurosciences at Piedmont

ATLANTA, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont has named Nelson Oyesiku, M.D., PhD, FACS, an internationally-recognized Neurosciences leader, Chief of Neurosciences for the healthcare system. Dr. Oyesiku was most recently professor and chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery and professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Since the opening of the Marcus Tower at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in 2020, Piedmont has made significant investments in Neurosciences. These include:

The addition of a 22-bed Neurocritical Care unit staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by Neurocritical Care physicians and Advanced Practice Practitioners.

Expansion of the Neurohospitalist program, with the addition of two Vascular Neurohospitalists.

The continued growth of the Endovascular Neurosurgery Program (which serves as the hub of the largest stroke program in the state of Georgia), with inclusion of the growth of the programs at Piedmont's clinical hubs in Augusta and Columbus.

A neuro oncology program specializing in comprehensive brain and spine tumor care, as well as intracranial intervention and a neuro ICU.

Piedmont's investments in Neurosciences have expanded clinical research at Piedmont Atlanta and throughout the Piedmont system.

Dr. Oyesiku will assume system-wide leadership of Piedmont Neurosciences, overseeing neurosurgery, neurology, and psychiatry within the Physician Enterprise. In addition to joining the Piedmont medical staff, he will direct clinical trials across the healthcare system, driving innovation and clinical excellence throughout the state.

"We are fortunate to have a leader like Dr. Oyesiku serving as our Chief of Neurosciences," said Charles L. Brown, III, CEO of Piedmont's Physician Enterprise. "He brings an expertise in Neurosciences to our program, with close to 200 scientific articles or works to his name. He will continue to grow our program and make it a destination for clinical care across the Southeast and beyond."

Dr. Oyesiku is internationally recognized in pituitary medicine and surgery. He has performed over 4,700 pituitary tumor operations, was co-director of the Emory Pituitary Center, and served on multiple state, regional, national, and international committees for all the major neurosurgical organizations in the world.

"I am looking forward to guiding Piedmont's continued growth and innovation in Neurosciences," said Dr. Oyesiku. "We will continue to build on a strong foundation to recruit new talented physicians, master surgeons, and expand services to grow our program."

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SOURCE Piedmont Healthcare