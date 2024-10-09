Naveris Announces Expanded Commercial Payor Coverage for NavDx® Test from Blue Shield of California

Coverage from Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Licensee Increases Patient Access to Precision Medicine

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Naveris, Inc., the leader in precision oncology diagnostics for viral-induced cancers, today announced that Blue Shield of California, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, provides coverage as of July 1, 2024 for the NavDx® test, Naveris’ proprietary flagship blood test for Tumor Tissue Modified Viral (TTMV®)-HPV DNA.





NavDx is the first and only clinically validated circulating TTMV-HPV DNA blood test. It provides a non-invasive and precise method for identifying HPV-driven cancers before there is clinical or radiographical evidence of disease. Data supporting the clinical validity and utility of the NavDx test has been published in over 30 peer-reviewed publications and the test was designated an Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Test (ADLT) by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) earlier this year.

“We are pleased to partner with Blue Shield of California to increase access to precision medicine diagnostics and to empower physicians and patients with the valuable insights provided by TTMV-HPV DNA,” said James McNally, Chief Executive Officer of Naveris. “The NavDx test has been shown to help inform and optimize surveillance, detecting recurrence at the level of molecular residual disease and helping patients receive the most appropriate care. We are excited to continue our momentum in expanding patient access to NavDx testing nationally.”

About Naveris

Naveris is a privately held, commercial stage, precision oncology diagnostics company with facilities in Massachusetts and North Carolina. Since its founding in 2017, Naveris has been committed to improving outcomes for the millions of people at risk of developing viral-induced cancers with novel molecular diagnostics that enable earlier cancer detection. The company operates high-complexity testing clinical laboratories that are accredited by the College of American Pathologists and the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center, and are certified under CLIA. For more information on Naveris and the clinical impact of NavDx, please visit www.naveris.com and www.NavDx.com. NavDx has not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Contacts



Naveris Investor Relations

ir@naveris.com