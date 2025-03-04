NAMSA Completes Acquisition of WuXi AppTec US Medical Device Testing Business

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMSA, a leading US based MedTech testing, clinical and regulatory consulting firm, announced that it finalized its acquisition of WuXi AppTec’s US medical device testing operations on February 28.

The acquisition brings together two of the most trusted names in medical device biological safety testing, serving more than 4,000 manufacturers worldwide.

Lisa Olson, NAMSA Senior Vice President of Global Laboratory Services notes: “Together, we now have unmatched scientific expertise in biocompatibility, microbiology, preclinical and extractables and leachables testing. With the addition of WuXi AppTec medical device testing facilities in the US, we now have more scientists, more lab capacity and more expertise with a wider variety of medical devices than any other company. This combined expertise will continue to enable our work with clients to develop testing and consulting strategies tailored to their specific device and regulatory pathways.”

NAMSA has been expanding its reach in recent years as it continues to diversify its offering beyond biological safety testing. Since 2021, the company has acquired no fewer than six companies focused on preclinical or clinical research, making NAMSA one of the leading MedTech focused CROs. Brian Smith, NAMSA’s recently appointed CEO noted: “This acquisition is part of our larger strategy to broaden our service offering and solidify our position as the go-to resource for manufacturers bringing new life-saving technologies to market while upholding the same high standards of client focused service you have come to expect from NAMSA.”

About NAMSA

Helping medical device Sponsors improve healthcare since 1967, NAMSA is a leading global MedTech testing, clinical and regulatory consulting firm. With a deep pool of testing, clinical and regulatory experts, and in-depth therapeutic knowledge, NAMSA is dedicated to accelerating medical device product development. From preclinical and clinical research to medical device testing and regulatory compliance, NAMSA is the industry’s trusted partner for successful development and commercialization outcomes.

