MustGrow Biologics Corp. Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

Director Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Corey Giasson For 6,180,855 99.66% Withheld 21,200 0.34% Colin Bletsky For 6,180,855 99.66% Withheld 21,200 0.34% Brad Munro For 6,180,855 99.66% Withheld 21,200 0.34% Thomas Flow For 5,942,855 95.82% Withheld 259,200 4.18% Matt Kowalski For 6,183,705 99.70% Withheld 18,350 0.30% David Borecky For 5,941,705 95.80% Withheld 260,350 4.20% Laura Westby For 6,179,705 99.64% Withheld 22,350 0.36%

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) -(the "" or ""), is pleased to announce the results of its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders (the "") held on June 26, 2025. At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 28, 2025 were elected by shareholders as directors of the Company on a vote held by ballot. The results of the ballot were as follows:In addition, shareholders approved the reappointment of Ersnt & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors and authorized the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration, and reapproved the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the ""). Having received shareholder approval, the Company's Omnibus Plan remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile atMustGrow Biologics Corp. is a fully-integrated provider of innovative biological and regenerative agriculture solutions designed to support sustainable farming. The Company's proprietary and third-party product lines offer eco-friendly alternatives to restricted or banned synthetic chemicals and fertilizers. In North America, MustGrow offers a portfolio of third-party crop nutrition solutions, including micronutrients, nitrogen stabilizers, biostimulants, adjuvants and foliar products. These products are synergistically distributed alongside MustGrow's wholly-owned proprietary products and technologies that are derived from mustard and developed into organic biocontrol and biofertility products to help replace banned or restricted synthetic chemicals and fertilizers. Outside of North America, MustGrow is focused on collaborating with agriculture companies, such as Bayer AG in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to commercialize MustGrow's wholly-owned proprietary products and technologies. The Company is dedicated to driving shareholder value through the commercialization and expansion of its intellectual property portfolio of approximately 112 patents that are currently issued and pending, and the sales and distribution of its proprietary and third-party product lines through NexusBioAg. MustGrow is a publicly traded company (TSXV: MGRO) and has approximately 52.4 million common shares issued and outstanding and 59.4 million shares fully diluted. For further details, please visitCorey Giasson Director & CEOPhone: +1-306-668-2652Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: the receipt of final approval by the TSXV and those risks described in more detail in MustGrow's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ atReaders are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.Neither the TSXV, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.© 2025 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.To view the source version of this press release, please visit