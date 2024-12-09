MTTI 225Ac-EBTATE is Highly Effective Against Neuroendocrine Tumors

WEST CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI) published preclinical study results for their proprietary 225Ac-EBTATE against SSTR2 NET cancers online in the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine. (“Long acting 225Ac-EBTATE is highly efficacious against somatostatin receptor-2-positive neuroendocrine tumors” (https://rdcu.be/d2lCG).





Professor Humphrey Fonge of the Université de Laval and lead author commented, “At just 40% of the administered dose reported for 225Ac-DOTATATE, 225Ac-EBTATE produces enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in Small Cell lung cancer (SCLC) and Pan-neuroendocrine tumor (NET) models as shown with complete tumor remissions. At a therapeutic dose of 2x 34 kBq, 225Ac-EBTATE showed general safety for 28 days after blood biochemistry analysis, CBC, and histopathological examination of major organs and tissues. We demonstrated that 225Ac-EBTATE was effective against human small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) with 80% complete remission and 100% survival in preclinical models.”

MTTI has licensed commercial use rights for the patented Evans blue (EB) technology from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (“NIBIB”), part of the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”). This platform is the basis for the best-in-class, new generation, collection of targeted radiopharmaceuticals (TRP). EB binds to serum albumin, extending in vivo circulatory half-life and tumor residence time, enhancing up to 30-fold uptake at a tumor and enabling good efficacy with significantly lower radiopharmaceutical activity and fewer dosing cycles vs. the current standard of care. Our 3-year follow up of 177Lu-EBTATE in patients* (N=30) with metastatic neuroendocrine tumors, demonstrated good safety with no nephro- or hepatoxicity and 86% disease control rate using only 40% of the administered dose of 177Lu-DOTATATE.

Dr. Jean-Mathieu Beauregard, MD, Associate Professor of Department of Radiology of Université Laval, said, “I am encouraged to see the positive results of 225Ac-EBTATE in treating small cell lung cancer and Pan-neuroendocrine tumor (NET) in preclinical studies. I look forward to working with MTTI and Professor Fonge to translate this into the clinic.”

Dr. Chris Pak, President & CEO of MTTI commented “225Ac-EBTATE effectiveness was encouraging, paralleling the clinical superiority of 177Lu-EBTATE. We look forward to collaborating with Professors Beauregard and Fonge to drive 225Ac-EBTATE into clinical trials in 2025.”

Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI). Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. is a private, clinical stage biotech developing targeted radiopharmaceuticals (TRP) for rare cancers. MTTI is committed to building value by translating innovative TRP to improve human health. For more information: www.mtarget.com.

*Jiang Y, Liu Q, Wang G, et al. Safety and efficacy of peptide receptor radionuclide therapy with 177Lu-DOTA-EB-TATE in patients with metastatic neuroendocrine tumors. Theranostics. 2022;12(15):6437-6445.

