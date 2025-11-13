SUBSCRIBE
mRNA Therapeutics Market Size to Attain USD 45.04 Billion by 2034 | Vision Research Reports

The global mRNA therapeutics market size stood at USD 10.66 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase from  USD 12.31 billion in 2025 to reach around USD 45.04 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2025 to 2034, a Study Published by Vision Research Reports.

The market growth is driven by the success of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, expanding applications in oncology, rare genetic disorders, and infectious diseases, and advancements in lipid nanoparticle delivery systems. Strategic collaborations, increased R&D investment, favorable regulatory support, and rising interest in personalized medicine are further fueling market growth, positioning mRNA therapeutics as a key segment in next-generation medicine.

What are mRNA Therapeutics?

mRNA therapeutics are medicines that make use of ribonucleic acid molecules to treat or prevent disease. They do that by influencing the flow of genetic information. Unlike traditional drugs that target protein downstream, RNA therapies work upstream, which is at the level of genetic messaging. It mimics the structure of naturally occurring transcripts, complete with a cap, untranslated regions, and a poly(A) tail. Once encapsulated in LNPs and delivered into the cytoplasm, the mRNA is read by ribosomes to produce the encoded protein. Because the RNA never enters the nucleus, there is no risk of altering the genome.

The mRNA market has experienced significant growth and transformation over the recent years, driven by advancements in biotechnology and the successful application of mRNA technology in vaccine development, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

mRNA Therapeutics Market Key Highlights:

•  By region, North America led the market with highest share of 38% in 2024.

•  By application, the infectious disease segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

•  By type, the prophylactic vaccines segment registered the maximum market share in 2024.

•  By end-use, the hospitals and clinics segment captured the maximum market share in 2024.

What are the Key Growth Drivers of the mRNA Therapeutics Market?

•  The growth of the mRNA therapeutics market can be attributed to several key factors. One such factor is the successful deployment of mRNA-based vaccines for infectious diseases, pushed forward by the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

•  This has bolstered confidence in the efficacy and adaptability of mRNA technology.  Additionally, strategic collaborations between prominent pharmaceutical entities and innovative biotech firms play a vital role in propelling the market forward. These partnerships not only bring together diverse expertise and resources but also accelerate the development and commercialization of mRNA therapies.

•  The expanding clinical landscape, along with ongoing trials spanning across various therapeutic areas, further contributes to the market’s growth, highlighting the increased global acceptance of mRNA therapy as a viable option.

• As research and development efforts continue to gain traction, the future of the mRNA therapeutics market appears to be promising, where it is expected to offer innovative solutions for a plethora of medical conditions.

What are the Key Trends in the mRNA Therapeutics Market?

•  Rise of Clinical Applications: The market is witnessing a diversification of clinical applications that goes beyond vaccines. Ongoing research is uncovering the potential of mRNA in treating various conditions such as oncology, infectious diseases and rare genetic disorders.

• Advancements in Delivery Technologies: There is a notable focus on advancing delivery mechanisms in the market. Innovations in nanoparticle-based delivery systems and lipid nanoparticles are helping in enhancing the efficiency and targeted delivery of mRNA.

• Increased Investments and Funding: The market has attracted significant investments and funding opportunities, which is enabling expanded research and development efforts, accelerate clinical trials, and bring advanced mRNA therapies to market.

•  Rise of Personalized Medicine: The market has also witnessed a rise in personalized medicine. As the understanding regarding personalized medicine grows and personally targeted healthcare solutions arise, the mRNA therapeutics market expected to grow even more.

mRNA Therapeutics Market Key Challenges

What are the Major Challenges in the Market?

Despite various growth prospects, the mRNA Therapeutics market does have a few challenges that could potentially hinder its growth. High manufacturing costs is one such challenge that is hampering market growth. The production process for mRNA-based therapies involves complex steps requires advanced technology, specialized equipment and rigorous quality control. All of these factors lead to increased operational expenses. These high costs often translate into expensive treatment options, making them less accessible, particularly in low-income regions or for small scale companies.

In addition to that, maintaining the cold chain logistics for mRNA products further amps up the overall expenses. This is because these types of therapies typically require ultra-cold storage conditions. This financial burden slows down market growth and development.

Opportunity

What are the Key Opportunities in the mRNA Therapeutics Market?

One of the key opportunities propelling the mRNA therapeutics market forward is the notable shift towards personalized medicine. This shift is driven by advancements in genomics and biotechnology. This trend is characterized by the development of tailored therapies that cater to individual patient profiles, thus enhancing treatment efficacy. As healthcare systems worldwide increasingly adopt precision medicine, the demand for mRNA-based solutions is expected to surge even more. This growing trend towards customized treatments is likely to encourage investments in mRNA technology, fostering innovation and completely revolutionizing the therapeutic landscape.

Increased investments in developing next-generation mRNA-based therapies have opened new avenues for treating conditions that were previously considered untreatable. The rapid advancements in mRNA technology, coupled with expanding clinical trials are anticipated to push market growth. Rising collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions further strengthens this opportunity.

mRNA Therapeutics Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute

Key Statistics

Market Size in 2025

USD 12.31 Billion

Market Size in 2026

USD 14.22 Billion

Market Size in 2030

USD 25.31 Billion

Market Size in 2032

USD 33.76 Billion

Market Size by 2034

USD 45.04 Billion

Growth rate from 2025 to 2034

CAGR of 15.5%

Base Year

2024

Forecast Period

2025 to 2034

Segments Covered

By Application, By Type, By End-use

Companies Covered

Moderna, Inc., BioNTech SE, CureVac N.V., Arcturus Therapeutics, Translate Bio, Inc., GSK plc., Argos Therapeutics Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc., and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

mRNA Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis

Why is North America Dominating the Market in 2024?

North America dominated the market in 2024, due to advancements in Covid-19 vaccines and expanding applications of mRNA technology in other various therapeutic areas. The region’s regulatory landscape has further reinforced the potential of mRNA technology in preventive medicine. Additionally, increased investment in research and development, as well as growing public and healthcare professional acceptance of mRNA therapies for various conditions have played a crucial role in driving market expansion and reinforcing North America’s position as a global leader and competitor.

What are the Advancements in Asia-pacific?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate. This is due to increasing collaborations and investment in biotechnology. The region’s expanding healthcare infrastructure coupled with growing interest in innovative treatments has supported the adoption of mRNA-based therapies. Additionally, government initiatives to strengthen biotech capabilities are projected to further drive the region’s growth.

mRNA Therapeutics Market Segmental Analysis

Application Analysis

Which application segment dominated the market in 2024?

The infectious disease segment dominated the market in 2024. This dominance is fueled by the widespread adoption of mRNA-based vaccines, a substantial number of candidates entering clinical trials for various infectious diseases and the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. These factors are expected to continue propelling market growth in the upcoming years.

The oncology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast years. We can see that lung, colon, rectum, liver, stomach, and breast cancers are becoming increasingly prevalent and contribute significantly to mortality rates. The increasing incidence of chronic illnesses worldwide is another factor which is contributing to the growing demand for mRNA cancer vaccines and therapies.

Type Analysis

Which type segment led the market as of this year?

The prophylactic vaccines segment led the market as of this year. This is due to its substantial contribution in Covid -19 products. Additionally, the segment's growth is bolstered more by vaccines addressing other illnesses like influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. Growing expenditure by key market players to produce novel and effective RNA therapeutics is also expected to boost this segment’s growth.

The therapeutic vaccines segment is estimated to have the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Thes types of vaccines aim to treat existing conditions or alleviate symptoms, involving medications or interventions like surgery. This segment targets active illnesses it can be used for various kinds of health threats, including viruses, cancer and more.

End-use Analysis

Which end user held the largest market share in 2024?

The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share in 2024. The high utilization of vaccines and therapeutics in managing various chronic diseases is propelling this segment forward. Additionally, the need for professional oversight in administering mRNA vaccines and therapies, along with post-treatment care is likely to drive the reliance on hospitals and clinics as the primary healthcare providers.

The others segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. This segment includes specialty pharmacies, and these pharmacies play a vital role in distributing and administering messenger RNA vaccines, primarily due to the unique storage requirements associated with these vaccines. The advantage of this segment ultra-low-temperature storage, which is a vital aspect for handling sensitive medications.

Browse More Insights:

•  mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market: https://www.visionresearchreports.com/mrna-therapeutics-contract-development-and-manufacturing-organization-market/41378

•  Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market: https://www.visionresearchreports.com/antisense-and-rnai-therapeutics-market/41184

•  Periodontal Therapeutics Market: https://www.visionresearchreports.com/periodontal-therapeutics-market/41386

•  Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market: https://www.visionresearchreports.com/rheumatoid-arthritis-therapeutics-market/41587

•  Liver Disease Therapeutics Market: https://www.visionresearchreports.com/liver-disease-therapeutics-market/41730

Recent Developments in the mRNA Therapeutics Market

•  In November 2025, Primrose Bio, Inc., a company with proprietary therapeutic manufacturing technologies, today announced the launch of Prima RNApolstm ExTend Cap AU, an RNA polymerase engineered to significantly improve manufacturing of self-amplifying mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. It enables high-yield, fully capped self-amplifying mRNA with less capping reagent, template DNA and RNA polymerase. Built specifically for AU cap analogs, dsRNA reduction combined with lower reagent needs delivers higher quality, more cost-effective mRNA. (Source: https://www.lelezard.com)

• In May 2025, OSE Immunotherapeutics SA announced a strategic collaboration with Angoulême/Bordeaux-based Inside Therapeutics and Angers-based MiNT Laboratory to develop mRNA therapeutics and accelerate nanodrug development. OSE Immunotherapeutics will lead a 36 months programme named “HexARN” to address the challenges of RNA-based therapies, specifically RNA molecules protected by lipid nanoparticles. (Source: https://www.pharmabiz.com)

Top Key Players in the mRNA Therapeutics Market

•  Moderna, Inc.

•  BioNTech SE

•  CureVac N.V.

•  Arcturus Therapeutics

•  Translate Bio, Inc.

•  GSK plc.

•  Argos Therapeutics Inc.

•  Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

•  Pfizer Inc.

•  AstraZeneca plc.

•  CRISPR Therapeutics AG

mRNA Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

By Application

•  Rare Genetic Diseases

•  Oncology

•  Respiratory Diseases

•  Infectious Diseases

•  Others

By Type

•  Prophylactic Vaccines

•  Therapeutic Vaccines

•  Therapeutic Drugs

By End-use

•  Hospitals & Clinics

•  Research Organizations

•  Others

By Region

•  North America

•  Europe

•  Asia Pacific

•  Latin America

•  Middle East and Africa

