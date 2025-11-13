mRNA Therapeutics Market Size to Attain USD 45.04 Billion by 2034 | Vision Research Reports

The global mRNA therapeutics market size stood at USD 10.66 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase from USD 12.31 billion in 2025 to reach around USD 45.04 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2025 to 2034, a Study Published by Vision Research Reports.
The market growth is driven by the success of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, expanding applications in oncology, rare genetic disorders, and infectious diseases, and advancements in lipid nanoparticle delivery systems. Strategic collaborations, increased R&D investment, favorable regulatory support, and rising interest in personalized medicine are further fueling market growth, positioning mRNA therapeutics as a key segment in next-generation medicine.
What are mRNA Therapeutics?
mRNA therapeutics are medicines that make use of ribonucleic acid molecules to treat or prevent disease. They do that by influencing the flow of genetic information. Unlike traditional drugs that target protein downstream, RNA therapies work upstream, which is at the level of genetic messaging. It mimics the structure of naturally occurring transcripts, complete with a cap, untranslated regions, and a poly(A) tail. Once encapsulated in LNPs and delivered into the cytoplasm, the mRNA is read by ribosomes to produce the encoded protein. Because the RNA never enters the nucleus, there is no risk of altering the genome.
The mRNA market has experienced significant growth and transformation over the recent years, driven by advancements in biotechnology and the successful application of mRNA technology in vaccine development, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
mRNA Therapeutics Market Key Highlights:
• By region, North America led the market with highest share of 38% in 2024.
• By application, the infectious disease segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.
• By type, the prophylactic vaccines segment registered the maximum market share in 2024.
• By end-use, the hospitals and clinics segment captured the maximum market share in 2024.
What are the Key Growth Drivers of the mRNA Therapeutics Market?
• The growth of the mRNA therapeutics market can be attributed to several key factors. One such factor is the successful deployment of mRNA-based vaccines for infectious diseases, pushed forward by the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
• This has bolstered confidence in the efficacy and adaptability of mRNA technology. Additionally, strategic collaborations between prominent pharmaceutical entities and innovative biotech firms play a vital role in propelling the market forward. These partnerships not only bring together diverse expertise and resources but also accelerate the development and commercialization of mRNA therapies.
• The expanding clinical landscape, along with ongoing trials spanning across various therapeutic areas, further contributes to the market’s growth, highlighting the increased global acceptance of mRNA therapy as a viable option.
• As research and development efforts continue to gain traction, the future of the mRNA therapeutics market appears to be promising, where it is expected to offer innovative solutions for a plethora of medical conditions.
What are the Key Trends in the mRNA Therapeutics Market?
• Rise of Clinical Applications: The market is witnessing a diversification of clinical applications that goes beyond vaccines. Ongoing research is uncovering the potential of mRNA in treating various conditions such as oncology, infectious diseases and rare genetic disorders.
• Advancements in Delivery Technologies: There is a notable focus on advancing delivery mechanisms in the market. Innovations in nanoparticle-based delivery systems and lipid nanoparticles are helping in enhancing the efficiency and targeted delivery of mRNA.
• Increased Investments and Funding: The market has attracted significant investments and funding opportunities, which is enabling expanded research and development efforts, accelerate clinical trials, and bring advanced mRNA therapies to market.
• Rise of Personalized Medicine: The market has also witnessed a rise in personalized medicine. As the understanding regarding personalized medicine grows and personally targeted healthcare solutions arise, the mRNA therapeutics market expected to grow even more.
mRNA Therapeutics Market Key Challenges
What are the Major Challenges in the Market?
Despite various growth prospects, the mRNA Therapeutics market does have a few challenges that could potentially hinder its growth. High manufacturing costs is one such challenge that is hampering market growth. The production process for mRNA-based therapies involves complex steps requires advanced technology, specialized equipment and rigorous quality control. All of these factors lead to increased operational expenses. These high costs often translate into expensive treatment options, making them less accessible, particularly in low-income regions or for small scale companies.
In addition to that, maintaining the cold chain logistics for mRNA products further amps up the overall expenses. This is because these types of therapies typically require ultra-cold storage conditions. This financial burden slows down market growth and development.
Opportunity
What are the Key Opportunities in the mRNA Therapeutics Market?
One of the key opportunities propelling the mRNA therapeutics market forward is the notable shift towards personalized medicine. This shift is driven by advancements in genomics and biotechnology. This trend is characterized by the development of tailored therapies that cater to individual patient profiles, thus enhancing treatment efficacy. As healthcare systems worldwide increasingly adopt precision medicine, the demand for mRNA-based solutions is expected to surge even more. This growing trend towards customized treatments is likely to encourage investments in mRNA technology, fostering innovation and completely revolutionizing the therapeutic landscape.
Increased investments in developing next-generation mRNA-based therapies have opened new avenues for treating conditions that were previously considered untreatable. The rapid advancements in mRNA technology, coupled with expanding clinical trials are anticipated to push market growth. Rising collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions further strengthens this opportunity.
mRNA Therapeutics Market Report Coverage
|
Report Attribute
|
Key Statistics
|
Market Size in 2025
|
USD 12.31 Billion
|
Market Size in 2026
|
USD 14.22 Billion
|
Market Size in 2030
|
USD 25.31 Billion
|
Market Size in 2032
|
USD 33.76 Billion
|
Market Size by 2034
|
USD 45.04 Billion
|
Growth rate from 2025 to 2034
|
CAGR of 15.5%
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
Forecast Period
|
2025 to 2034
|
Segments Covered
|
By Application, By Type, By End-use
|
Companies Covered
|
Moderna, Inc., BioNTech SE, CureVac N.V., Arcturus Therapeutics, Translate Bio, Inc., GSK plc., Argos Therapeutics Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc., and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Therapeutics Market Segmental Analysis Application
Analysis Which
application segment dominated the market in 2024? The
infectious disease segment dominated the market in 2024. This dominance is
fueled by the widespread adoption of mRNA-based vaccines, a substantial number
of candidates entering clinical trials for various infectious diseases and the
impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. These factors are expected to continue
propelling market growth in the upcoming years. The oncology
segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast years. We
can see that lung, colon, rectum, liver, stomach, and breast cancers are
becoming increasingly prevalent and contribute significantly to mortality
rates. The increasing incidence of chronic illnesses worldwide is another
factor which is contributing to the growing demand for mRNA cancer vaccines and
therapies. Type
Analysis Which type
segment led the market as of this year? The
prophylactic vaccines segment led the market as of this year. This is due to
its substantial contribution in Covid -19 products. Additionally, the segment's
growth is bolstered more by vaccines addressing other illnesses like influenza
and respiratory syncytial virus. Growing expenditure by key market players to
produce novel and effective RNA therapeutics is also expected to boost this
segment’s growth. The
therapeutic vaccines segment is estimated to have the fastest growth rate
throughout the forecast period. Thes types of vaccines aim to treat existing
conditions or alleviate symptoms, involving medications or interventions like
surgery. This segment targets active illnesses it can be used for various kinds
of health threats, including viruses, cancer and more. End-use
Analysis Which end
user held the largest market share in 2024? The hospitals
and clinics segment held the largest market share in 2024. The high utilization
of vaccines and therapeutics in managing various chronic diseases is propelling
this segment forward. Additionally, the need for professional oversight in
administering mRNA vaccines and therapies, along with post-treatment care is
likely to drive the reliance on hospitals and clinics as the primary healthcare
providers. The others
segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast
period. This segment includes specialty pharmacies, and these pharmacies play a
vital role in distributing and administering messenger RNA vaccines, primarily
due to the unique storage requirements associated with these vaccines. The
advantage of this segment ultra-low-temperature storage, which is a vital
Developments in the mRNA Therapeutics Market • In
November 2025, Primrose Bio, Inc., a company with proprietary therapeutic
manufacturing technologies, today announced the launch of Prima RNApolstm
ExTend Cap AU, an RNA polymerase engineered to significantly improve
manufacturing of self-amplifying mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. It enables
high-yield, fully capped self-amplifying mRNA with less capping reagent,
template DNA and RNA polymerase. Built specifically for AU cap analogs, dsRNA
reduction combined with lower reagent needs delivers higher quality, more
cost-effective mRNA. (Source: https://www.lelezard.com) • In May
2025, OSE Immunotherapeutics SA announced a strategic collaboration with
Angoulême/Bordeaux-based Inside Therapeutics and Angers-based MiNT Laboratory
to develop mRNA therapeutics and accelerate nanodrug development. OSE Immunotherapeutics
will lead a 36 months programme named “HexARN” to address the challenges of
RNA-based therapies, specifically RNA molecules protected by lipid
nanoparticles. (Source: https://www.pharmabiz.com) Top Key
Players in the mRNA Therapeutics Market • Moderna,
Inc. • BioNTech
SE • CureVac
N.V. • Arcturus
Therapeutics • Translate
Bio, Inc. • GSK plc. • Argos
Therapeutics Inc. • Sangamo
Therapeutics, Inc. • Pfizer
Inc. •
AstraZeneca plc. • CRISPR
Therapeutics AG mRNA
Therapeutics Market
Segmentation: By
Application • Rare
Genetic Diseases • Oncology •
Respiratory Diseases • Infectious
Diseases • Others By Type •
Prophylactic Vaccines •
Therapeutic Vaccines •
Therapeutic Drugs By End-use • Hospitals
& Clinics • Research
Organizations • Others By Region • North
America • Europe • Asia
Pacific • Latin
America • Middle
Recent Developments in the mRNA Therapeutics Market
• In November 2025, Primrose Bio, Inc., a company with proprietary therapeutic manufacturing technologies, today announced the launch of Prima RNApolstm ExTend Cap AU, an RNA polymerase engineered to significantly improve manufacturing of self-amplifying mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. It enables high-yield, fully capped self-amplifying mRNA with less capping reagent, template DNA and RNA polymerase. Built specifically for AU cap analogs, dsRNA reduction combined with lower reagent needs delivers higher quality, more cost-effective mRNA. (Source: https://www.lelezard.com)
• In May 2025, OSE Immunotherapeutics SA announced a strategic collaboration with Angoulême/Bordeaux-based Inside Therapeutics and Angers-based MiNT Laboratory to develop mRNA therapeutics and accelerate nanodrug development. OSE Immunotherapeutics will lead a 36 months programme named “HexARN” to address the challenges of RNA-based therapies, specifically RNA molecules protected by lipid nanoparticles. (Source: https://www.pharmabiz.com)
Top Key Players in the mRNA Therapeutics Market
• Moderna, Inc.
• BioNTech SE
• CureVac N.V.
• Arcturus Therapeutics
• Translate Bio, Inc.
• GSK plc.
• Argos Therapeutics Inc.
• Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
• Pfizer Inc.
• AstraZeneca plc.
• CRISPR Therapeutics AG
mRNA Therapeutics Market Segmentation:
By Application
• Rare Genetic Diseases
• Oncology
• Respiratory Diseases
• Infectious Diseases
• Others
By Type
• Prophylactic Vaccines
• Therapeutic Vaccines
• Therapeutic Drugs
By End-use
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Research Organizations
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
