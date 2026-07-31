miRecule Announces Strategic Collaboration with EMS Group Company Rio Biopharma to Advance Targeted Delivery of RNA Therapeutics

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--miRecule, Inc., a biotechnology company developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for rare genetic diseases, today announced a strategic research collaboration with Rio Biofarma Brasil Ltda. (RBBL), part of EMS S.A., Brazil’s largest pharmaceutical company. The partnership will focus on the co-development of peptide-mediated delivery technologies intended to improve targeted delivery of RNA therapeutics to extra-hepatic tissues across a broad range of disease areas.

RNA therapeutics have the potential to address unmet medical need by enabling precise intervention at the genetic level. While major progress has been achieved in liver- and muscle targeted applications, delivering RNA to additional tissue types remains a key challenge. This collaboration aims to advance next-generation delivery approaches designed to expand the tissues accessible to RNA medicines.

Under the agreement, miRecule and RBBL will pair miRecule’s proprietary NAVIgGator™ platform—which supports the design of precision RNA medicines—with RBBL’s expertise in peptide discovery, development, and manufacturing. Together, the companies will develop novel peptide–RNA conjugates capable of enabling delivery of RNA therapeutics to new tissue targets.

Terms of the agreement include co-ownership of the developed technology. miRecule will develop oligo payloads for up to three targets paired with the peptide delivery platform. RBBL will manufacture the resulting products at its state-of-the-art facility in Brazil. The companies will also have opportunities to co-develop products in global markets.

As part of its broader agreement with the companies, Rio Biofarma Brasil has made an equity investment in miRecule to support advancement of the collaboration and miRecule’s pipeline of neuromuscular assets. Financial details of the collaboration agreement were not disclosed.

“Working alongside an organization with the scale, scientific commitment, manufacturing expertise, and global reputation of EMS-RBBL strengthens our ability to bring transformative technologies closer to patients,” said Dr. Anthony Saleh, CEO of miRecule. “We are excited about the potential of this collaboration to expand the reach of RNA therapies into challenging extra-hepatic tissue targets.”

Commenting, Dan Salazar, CEO of Rio Biopharma, Inc. said, "Our investment in and partnership with miRecule reflects our confidence in the company's scientific vision and the potential of this collaboration. We are excited to work alongside the miRecule team to translate these innovations into future therapeutic opportunities."

About miRecule:

miRecule, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on advancing next-generation RNA therapeutics for treating rare neuromuscular diseases. The company’s proprietary and validated Antibody RNA Conjugate (ARC) platform delivers RNA therapies that target and knock down disease-causing genes in muscle, addressing the underlying genetic causes of these disorders. miRecule’s most advanced candidate, MC-DX4, has been in-licensed by Sanofi and is designed for the treatment of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD), the third most common form of muscular dystrophy. miRecule’s second program, MC-DNM2, targets Centronuclear Myopathy (CNM), a rare and often lethal pediatric disease with no approved therapies. CNM often presents at birth, with a mortality rate of approximately 50% by age two. By targeting the underlying genetic drivers, miRecule aims to deliver transformative therapies for patients suffering from these debilitating conditions, for which there are currently no treatments. For more information visit: www.mirecule.com.

About Rio Biopharmaceuticals and EMS

Rio Biofarma Brasil Ltda. (RBBL) is an EMS Group company focused on the development and manufacturing of complex sterile injectable and peptide-based therapeutics. As part of EMS's global innovation and manufacturing strategy, RBBL supports the advancement and large-scale production of next-generation medicines for both Brazilian and international markets.

EMS is the largest pharmaceutical company in Brazil, holding this market leadership position for more than 20 years. EMS has invested more than R$1.2 billion in advanced technology platforms, including a dedicated peptide manufacturing facility in São Paulo with the capacity to support large-scale production of complex peptide-based therapeutics. With operations in more than 60 countries and a robust pipeline of innovation and patents, EMS is committed to advancing in-house technology development and delivering highly complex therapies to patients worldwide.

Media Contact

miRecule, Inc.

Dave Lemus, COO & CFO

investment@mirecule.com