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Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 13, 2026

May 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and provide a business update before the market open. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and webcast for investors at 8:30am ET.

Conference Details:

Conference Date:Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Conference Time:8:30am ET
Conference Dial-in:1-877-407-0792
International Dial-in:1-201-689-8263
Conference ID:13760062
Webcast link:Click here.


Participants can use Guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

A replay of the audio webcast of the call will be available under the News & Events section of Milestone's website, www.milestonepharma.com.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is an emerging commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. Milestone’s lead product is CARDAMYST™ (etripamil) nasal spray, a novel calcium channel blocker, which is FDA-approved for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. Etripamil is also in development for the control of symptomatic episodic attacks associated with AFib-RVR.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations 

Rebecca Novak, rnovak@milestonepharma.com


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