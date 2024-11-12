Mevion Delivers Wisconsin’s First Compact Proton Therapy System to MCW Cancer Center

LITTLETON, Mass. & MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MevionFIT--Mevion Medical Systems, a leading provider of proton therapy solutions, today announced the successful delivery of its MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System® to the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) Cancer Center at Froedtert Hospital. This milestone marks a significant advancement in cancer care for patients in Wisconsin, providing access to a highly targeted and effective treatment option.





First Compact Proton Therapy System in Wisconsin

Unlike traditional radiation therapy, proton therapy uses a unique characteristic of protons—their ability to deposit most of their energy at a specific depth—to target tumors with exceptional accuracy. The MEVION S250i is the first compact proton therapy system to be installed in Wisconsin, making MCW a leader in providing this innovative technology to patients in the region.

Unique Elevated Vault Installation

In another first, the MEVION S250i is installed in an elevated vault, a unique design that places it on the same level as the existing radiation oncology clinical space on the 3rd floor of the cancer center. This innovative approach streamlines patient flow and enhances operational efficiency. The MEVION S250i is the most compact proton therapy system in the world, with all necessary equipment housed within a single vault. This compact design allows for greater flexibility in installation, making proton therapy accessible to more hospitals and clinics.

Advanced Technology for Improved Patient Outcomes

The MEVION S250i is a compact and versatile proton therapy system designed to deliver precise radiation treatment to tumors while minimizing damage to healthy tissues. With its advanced technology and streamlined workflow, the system offers a range of benefits for patients, including reduced treatment time and improved quality of life.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Medical College of Wisconsin to bring this cutting-edge technology to the region,” said Tina Yu, PhD, CEO and President at Mevion Medical Systems. “The MEVION S250i will provide patients with access to the most advanced cancer care available, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the community.”

“Proton therapy represents a significant advancement in cancer care, offering patients a highly precise and targeted treatment option,” said Christopher Schultz, MD, FACR, MCW professor and chairman of the Department of Radiation Oncology. “By delivering radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue, we can improve outcomes, reduce side effects, and enhance the overall quality of life for our patients.”

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion pioneered the single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Since 2013, Mevion compact proton therapy single-room systems have been used by leading cancer centers for treating patients. Mevion’s series of products, including the flagship MEVION S250i and MEVION S250-FIT* with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, represent the world’s most compact proton therapy systems that eliminate the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

About Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is a partnership between Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin, supporting a shared mission of patient care, innovation, medical research and education. Our health network operates eastern Wisconsin’s only academic medical center and adult Level I Trauma Center at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, an internationally recognized training and research center engaged in thousands of clinical trials and studies. The Froedtert & MCW Health Network, which includes nine hospital locations, more than 2,000 physicians and more than 45 health centers and clinics, draws patients from throughout the Midwest and the nation. In our most recent fiscal year, outpatient visits were nearly 1.5 million, inpatient admissions to our hospitals were 55,085, and visits to our network physicians exceeded 1.1 million. Learn more about the Froedtert & MCW Health Network.

*The MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System is not yet available for clinical use.

