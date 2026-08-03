Mesa Labs Announces First Quarter Financial Results Release Date and Inaugural Earnings Conference Call

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) (we, us, our, “Mesa” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of life science tools and critical quality control solutions, today announced it will release financial results for its first fiscal quarter (“1Q27”) ended June 30, 2026 following market close on Monday, August 10, 2026. The Company will also hold its first earnings conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results in further detail. The call will conclude with a Q&A session with analysts.

Details for the conference call can be found below:

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018 International: 1-201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13761713 Call me™ Link: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13761713&h=true&info=company-email&r=true&B=6

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1769592&tp_key=620296632d





Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will remain available for 45 days via the investors section of the Mesa Labs website at https://investors.mesalabs.com/.





About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacture of life science tools and critical quality control solutions for regulated applications in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.





CONTACT

John Sakys, CFO

Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

+1-303-987-8000

investors@mesalabs.com



For more information about the Company, please visit its website at www.mesalabs.com