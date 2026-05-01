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Merit Medical Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Updates Full-Year Guidance

April 30, 2026 | 
28 min read

Financial Highlights†

  • Reported revenue of $381.9 million, up 7%
  • Constant currency revenue* and constant currency revenue, organic* up 5% and up 3%, respectively
    • Constant currency revenue, organic* increased 4%, excluding revenue from divested product line
  • GAAP operating margin of 11.6%, compared to 11.5% in prior year period
  • Non-GAAP operating margin* of 19.7%, compared to 19.3% in prior year period
  • GAAP EPS $0.68, up 39%
  • Non-GAAP EPS* $0.94, up 9%
  • Free cash flow* generation of $24.7 million, up 26%

Business Developments

  • On February 17, 2026, Merit sold certain assets related to the DualCap® product line to Health Line International Corporation for a purchase price of $28 million, of which $25.5 million was paid in cash at closing
  • On April 1, 2026, Merit acquired View Point Medical, Inc., manufacturer of the OneMark® Detection Imaging System and OneMark Tissue Markers, for $140 million, of which $90 million was paid in cash at closing
  • Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, Merit reorganized the presentation of revenue into two product categories – Foundational and Therapeutic - to better reflect the clinical uses of our diverse portfolio of products**

† Comparisons above are calculated for the current quarter compared with the first quarter of 2025, unless otherwise specified. Amounts stated in this release are rounded, while percentages are calculated from the underlying amounts.

* Constant currency revenue; constant currency revenue, organic; non-GAAP gross profit and margin; non-GAAP operating income and margin; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP EPS; and free cash flow figures (used here and below) are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

** Merit presented historical revenue information under the new product categories in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 13, 2026.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

“Merit delivered first quarter financial results that exceeded the high-end of our expectations,” said Martha G. Aronson, Merit’s President and CEO. “We delivered 3.7% organic, constant currency revenue growth, excluding the impact of a strategic divestiture. We also delivered solid improvement in our non-GAAP operating margin despite incremental year-over-year headwinds from tariffs, and growth in our non-GAAP earnings per share and free cash flow, which increased 9% and 26%, respectively, year-over-year.”

Ms. Aronson continued: “We are pleased with the solid start to 2026 and remain confident in the team’s ability to drive stable constant currency growth, improving profitability, and solid free cash flow in 2026, the final year of our Continued Growth Initiatives Program. Importantly, we continue to identify opportunities to enhance our long-term organic growth and profitability profile as evidenced by the strategic divestiture of a non-core product line in February and our acquisition of the OneMark System from View Point Medical on April 1, 2026. This acquisition expands Merit’s portfolio of therapeutic oncology products with a differentiated oncology offering, serving a large and growing market opportunity, and is expected to contribute margin-accretive growth going forward.”

Merit’s revenue by product category for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was as follows (unaudited; in thousands, except for percentages):

                   
  Three Months Ended
  Reported    Constant Currency*
  March 31,    Impact of foreign March 31,   
  2026 2025 % Change exchange 2026 % Change
Foundational $255,479 $240,382 6% $(4,989) $250,490 4%
Therapeutic  126,398  114,969 10%  (2,947)  123,451 7%
Total $381,877 $355,351 7% $(7,936) $373,941 5%


Financial Summary:

GAAP gross margin was 48.4%, compared to 48.4% for the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross margin* was 53.2%, compared to 53.4% for the first quarter of 2025.

GAAP operating margin was 11.6%, compared to 11.5% for the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP operating margin* was 19.7%, compared to 19.3% for the first quarter of 2025.

GAAP net income was $41.0 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to $30.1 million, or $0.49 per share, for the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income* was $56.7 million, or $0.94 per share, compared to $52.9 million, or $0.86 per share, for the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, Merit had cash and cash equivalents of $488.1 million and total debt obligations of $747.5 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $446.4 million and total debt obligations of $747.5 million as of December 31, 2025. Merit had available borrowing capacity of approximately $697 million as of March 31, 2026.

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Guidance

Based upon the information currently available to Merit’s management, for the twelve-months ending December 31, 2026, absent the potential impact of trade policies and related actions implemented by the U.S. and other countries subsequent to today’s date, material acquisitions, non-recurring transactions or other factors beyond Merit’s current expectations, Merit anticipates the following financial results:

Revenue and Earnings Guidance*

      
  Updated Guidance(2)Prior Guidance(3)
  Year Ending% ChangeYear Ending% Change
Financial Measure December 31, 2026Y/YDecember 31, 2026Y/Y
Total Revenue $1.612 - $1.634 billion6% - 8%$1.610 - $1.630 billion6% - 8%
      
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share(1) $4.01 - $4.155% - 8%$4.01 - $4.155% - 8%

*Percentage figures approximated; dollar figures may not foot due to rounding.

(1) Merit’s non-GAAP earnings per share reflect the dilutive impact of its 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Convertible Notes”) calculated using the if-converted method of approximately $0.04 per share for the year ending December 31, 2026. Any offsetting impacts of the capped call associated with the Convertible Notes are not considered.

(2) “Updated Guidance” reflects the impacts of Merit’s acquisition of View Point Medical, Inc. announced on April 1, 2026. Specifically, from the acquisition effective date of April 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026, the acquisition is projected to contribute revenue in the range of $2 million to $4 million and to dilute Merit’s “Prior Guidance” for non-GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.05, inclusive of approximately $2.0 million of lower interest income on cash balances used for the total purchase consideration and excluding approximately $5.3 million of non-cash and non-recurring transaction-related expenses, and to be dilutive to Merit’s full-year 2026 GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per share.

(3) “Prior Guidance” reflects Merit’s full-year 2026 financial guidance, previously introduced on February 24, 2026.

Merit does not provide guidance for GAAP reported financial measures (other than revenue) or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP reported financial measures (other than revenue) because Merit is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the financial impact of various items which could impact Merit’s future financial results, such as expenses attributable to acquisitions or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain employee termination benefits, performance-based stock compensation expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, governmental proceedings, and changes in governmental or industry regulations. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period. For the same reasons, Merit is unable to address the significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results. Specifically, Merit is not, without unreasonable effort, able to reasonably predict the amount and impact of these items and Merit believes inclusion of the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and a reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their GAAP counterparts could be confusing to investors or cause undue reliance.

Merit’s financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026 is subject to risks and uncertainties identified in this release and Merit’s filings with the SEC. This guidance is based on information and estimates available to Merit as of April 30, 2026. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results will likely vary, and could vary materially, from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected.

CONFERENCE CALL

As previously announced, Merit will hold its investor conference call today, Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the first quarter and provide an operational update. To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. A live webcast and slide deck will also be available at merit.com.

 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
 
  March 31, December 31,
  2026  2025 
ASSETS (Unaudited)   
Current Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $488,080  $446,404 
Trade receivables, net  206,446   203,710 
Other receivables  18,717   17,773 
Inventories  352,386   333,705 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  29,274   31,493 
Prepaid income taxes  5,033   4,941 
Income tax refund receivables  1,838   2,128 
Total current assets  1,101,774   1,040,154 
       
Property and equipment, net  433,957   428,401 
Intangible assets, net  511,995   537,654 
Goodwill  503,432   506,837 
Deferred income tax assets  7,085   7,049 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  86,376   87,600 
Other assets  74,665   78,227 
Total Assets $2,719,284  $2,685,922 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current Liabilities      
Trade payables $67,853  $60,551 
Accrued expenses  122,515   159,486 
Current operating lease liabilities  11,228   10,876 
Income taxes payable  15,278   8,851 
Total current liabilities  216,874   239,764 
       
Long-term debt  735,160   734,038 
Deferred income tax liabilities  19,664   19,665 
Liabilities related to unrecognized tax benefits  2,248   2,248 
Deferred compensation payable  17,373   17,542 
Deferred credits  1,373   1,398 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  75,175   76,658 
Other long-term obligations  24,689   10,306 
Total liabilities  1,092,556   1,101,619 
       
Stockholders' Equity      
Common stock  769,271   763,909 
Retained earnings  865,025   824,030 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (7,568)  (3,636)
Total stockholders' equity  1,626,728   1,584,303 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,719,284  $2,685,922 


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2026  2025 
Net sales $381,877  $355,351 
Cost of sales  197,080   183,331 
Gross profit  184,797   172,020 
       
Operating expenses:      
Selling, general and administrative  118,210   107,486 
Research and development  22,609   22,478 
Contingent consideration (benefit) expense  (179)  1,023 
Total operating expenses  140,640   130,987 
       
Income from operations  44,157   41,033 
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest income  3,900   3,790 
Interest expense  (6,526)  (6,568)
Other income (expense) — net  12,015   (297)
Total other income (expense) — net  9,389   (3,075)
       
Income before income taxes  53,546   37,958 
       
Income tax expense  12,551   7,811 
       
Net income $40,995  $30,147 
       
Earnings per common share      
Basic $0.69  $0.51 
Diluted $0.68  $0.49 
       
Weighted average shares outstanding      
Basic  59,510   58,897 
Diluted  60,013   61,278 


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2026  2025 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net income $40,995  $30,147 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  30,496   29,292 
Gain on disposition of a business  (12,502)   
Amortization of right-of-use operating lease assets  2,854   2,984 
Fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration liabilities  (179)  1,023 
Stock-based compensation expense  8,961   9,078 
Other adjustments  2,123   1,507 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures  (32,067)  (33,459)
Total adjustments  (314)  10,425 
Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by operating activities  40,681   40,572 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Capital expenditures for property and equipment  (16,009)  (21,061)
Proceeds from asset and business dispositions  25,500    
Cash paid for notes receivable and other investments     (7,117)
Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (1,000)  (1,000)
Other investing, net  (757)  (457)
Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by (used in) investing activities  7,734   (29,635)
       
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
Proceeds from issuance of common stock  2,775   13,152 
Contingent payments related to acquisitions  (2,142)  (52)
Payment of taxes related to an exchange of common stock  (6,922)  (6,145)
Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (6,289)  6,955 
Effect of exchange rates on cash  (426)  936 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  41,700   18,828 
       
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:      
Beginning of period  448,549   378,767 
End of period $490,249  $397,595 
       
RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH TO THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents  488,080   395,529 
Restricted cash reported in prepaid expenses and other current assets  2,169   2,066 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $490,249  $397,595 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Although Merit’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Merit’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Merit’s ongoing operations and can be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used in this release include:

  • constant currency revenue;
  • constant currency revenue, organic;
  • non-GAAP gross profit and margin;
  • non-GAAP operating income and margin;
  • non-GAAP net income;
  • non-GAAP earnings per share; and
  • free cash flow.

Merit’s management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate Merit’s profitability and efficiency, to compare operating and financial results to prior periods, to evaluate changes in the results of its operating segments, and to measure and allocate financial resources internally. However, Merit’s management does not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Readers should consider non-GAAP measures used in this release in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures generally exclude some, but not all, items that may affect Merit’s net income. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which items are excluded. Merit believes it is useful to exclude such items in the calculation of non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per share (in each case, as further illustrated in the reconciliation tables below) because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of Merit’s business operations and can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisition or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain employee termination benefits, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, governmental proceedings or changes in tax or industry regulations, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, equity method investment loss (income) from equity investees, and debt issuance costs. Merit may incur similar types of expenses in the future, and the non-GAAP financial information included in this release should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies. Merit urges readers to review the reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included herein, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Merit’s business or results of operations.

Constant Currency Revenue

Merit’s constant currency revenue is prepared by converting the current-period reported revenue of subsidiaries whose functional currency is a currency other than the U.S. dollar at the applicable foreign exchange rates in effect during the comparable prior-year period and adjusting for the effects of hedging transactions on reported revenue, which are recorded in the U.S. dollar. The constant currency revenue adjustment of $(7.9) million to reported revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 was calculated using the applicable average foreign exchange rates for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.

Constant Currency Revenue, Organic

Merit’s constant currency revenue, organic, is defined, with respect to prior fiscal year periods, as GAAP revenue. With respect to current fiscal year periods, constant currency revenue, organic, is defined as constant currency revenue (as defined above), less revenue from certain acquisitions. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, Merit’s constant currency revenue, organic, excludes revenues attributable to products acquired in connection with (i) the assets acquired from Pentax of America, Inc. related to the C2 CryoBalloon™ device in November 2025 (the “C2 Acquisition”) and (ii) Merit’s merger transaction with Biolife Delaware, L.L.C. (“Biolife”) in May 2025 (the “Biolife Merger”).

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Margin

Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by reducing GAAP cost of sales by amounts recorded for amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by reported net sales.

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Margin

Non-GAAP operating income is calculated by adjusting GAAP operating income for certain items which are deemed by Merit’s management to be outside of core operations and vary in amount and frequency among periods, such as expenses related to acquisitions or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain employee termination benefits, performance-based stock compensation expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, governmental proceedings, and changes in governmental or industry regulations, as well as other items referenced in the tables below. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP operating income by reported net sales.

Non-GAAP Net Income

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adjusting GAAP net income for the items set forth in the definition of non-GAAP operating income above, as well as for expenses related to debt issuance costs, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, equity method investment loss (income) from equity investees, and other items set forth in the tables below.

Non-GAAP EPS

Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by the diluted shares outstanding for the corresponding period.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures for property and equipment calculated in accordance with GAAP, as set forth in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Other Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

The following tables set forth supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Merit’s corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, in each case, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025. The non-GAAP income adjustments referenced in the following tables do not reflect non-performance-based stock compensation expense of $3.2 million and $4.3 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2026
  Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact
GAAP net income $53,546  $(12,551) $40,995  $0.68 
             
Non-GAAP adjustments:            
Cost of Sales            
Amortization of intangibles  18,227   (4,303)  13,924   0.23 
Operating Expenses            
Contingent consideration benefit  (179)  38   (141)  (0.00)
Amortization of intangibles  2,454   (579)  1,875   0.03 
Performance-based share-based compensation (a)  5,808   (306)  5,502   0.09 
Acquisition-related  4,243   (711)  3,532   0.06 
Medical Device Regulation expenses (b)  618   (146)  472   0.01 
Other (Income) Expense            
Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs  1,414   (334)  1,080   0.02 
Gain on disposal of business unit  (12,502)  1,520   (10,982)  (0.18)
Other non-operating loss (d)  531   (125)  406   0.01 
             
Non-GAAP net income $74,160  $(17,497) $56,663  $0.94 
             
Diluted shares           60,013 


             
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025
  Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact
GAAP net income $37,958  $(7,811) $30,147  $0.49 
             
Non-GAAP adjustments:            
Cost of Sales            
Amortization of intangibles  17,606   (4,160)  13,446   0.22 
Operating Expenses            
Contingent consideration expense  1,023   9   1,032   0.02 
Amortization of intangibles  2,394   (566)  1,828   0.03 
Performance-based share-based compensation (a)  4,774   (586)  4,188   0.07 
Acquisition-related  16   (4)  12   0.00 
Medical Device Regulation expenses (b)  1,594   (377)  1,217   0.02 
Other (c)  (21)  5   (16)  (0.00)
Other (Income) Expense            
Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs  1,414   (334)  1,080   0.02 
             
Non-GAAP net income $66,758  $(13,824) $52,934  $0.86 
             
Diluted shares           61,278 

___________________________
Note: Certain per-share impacts may not sum to totals due to rounding.


Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income
(Unaudited, in thousands except percentages)

  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025
  Amounts % Sales Amounts % Sales
Net Sales as Reported $381,877     $355,351    
             
GAAP Operating Income  44,157  11.6 %  41,033  11.5 %
Cost of Sales            
Amortization of intangibles  18,227  4.8 %  17,606  5.0 %
Operating Expenses            
Contingent consideration (benefit) expense  (179) (0.0)%  1,023  0.3 %
Amortization of intangibles  2,454  0.6 %  2,394  0.7 %
Performance-based share-based compensation (a)  5,808  1.5 %  4,774  1.3 %
Acquisition-related  4,243  1.1 %  16  0.0 %
Medical Device Regulation expenses (b)  618  0.2 %  1,594  0.4 %
Other (c)        (21) (0.0)%
             
Non-GAAP Operating Income $75,328  19.7 % $68,419  19.3 %

___________________________
Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding.

(a)   Represents performance-based share-based compensation expense, including stock-settled and cash-settled awards.
(b)   Represents incremental expenses incurred to comply with the E.U. Medical Device Regulation.
(c)   Represents costs to comply with Merit’s corporate integrity agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.
(d)   Includes equity method investment loss (income) from equity investees.

Reconciliation of Reported Revenue to Constant Currency Revenue (Non-GAAP), and Constant Currency Revenue, Organic (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited, in thousands except percentages)

    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
  % Change 2026  2025 
Reported Revenue 7.5%$381,877  $355,351 
         
Add: Impact of foreign exchange    (7,936)   
         
Constant Currency Revenue (a) 5.2%$373,941  $355,351 
         
Less: Revenue from certain acquisitions    (9,044)   
         
Constant Currency Revenue, Organic (a) 2.7%$364,897  $355,351 
         
Less: Revenue from divested product line, DualCap® (b)    (1,644)  (4,916)
         
Constant Currency Revenue, Organic, excluding impact of divested product line (a) 3.7%$363,253  $350,435 

___________________________
(a)   A non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of this and other non-GAAP financial measures, see the section of this release entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(b)   On February 17, 2026, Merit sold certain assets relating to the DualCap® product line to Health Line International Corporation for a purchase price of $28 million, of which $25.5 million was paid at closing.


Reconciliation of Reported Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited, as a percentage of reported revenue)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2026  2025 
Reported Gross Margin 48.4% 48.4%
       
Add back impact of:      
Amortization of intangibles 4.8% 5.0%
       
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 53.2% 53.4%

___________________________
Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding.


Reconciliation of Reported Cash Flow from Operations to Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited, in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2026  2025 
Reported Cash Flow from Operations $40,681  $40,572 
       
Less: Capital Expenditures  (16,009)  (21,061)
       
Free Cash Flow $24,672  $19,511 


Reconciliation of 2026 Net Sales Guidance - % Change from Prior Year (Constant Currency)

  Updated Guidance Prior Guidance(1)
  Low High Low High
2026 Net Sales Guidance - % Change from Prior Year (GAAP) 6.3% 7.8% 6.2% 7.5%
Estimated impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations (0.8%) (0.8%) (0.8%) (0.8%)
2026 Net Sales Guidance - % Change from Prior Year (Constant Currency) 5.6% 7.0% 5.4% 6.7%

___________________________
Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding.

(1) “Prior Guidance” reflects Merit’s full-year 2026 financial guidance, previously introduced on February 24, 2026.


ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,500 people worldwide.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others:

  • statements preceded or followed by, or that include the words, “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “potential,” “target,” “continue,” “upcoming,” “optimistic” or other forms of these words or similar words or expressions, or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology;
  • statements that address Merit’s future operating performance or events or developments that Merit’s management expects or anticipates will occur, including, without limitation, any statements regarding Merit’s projected revenues, earnings or other future financial measures, Merit’s plans and objectives for future operations, Merit’s proposed new products or services, the integration, development or commercialization of the business or any assets acquired from other parties, future economic conditions or performance, the implementation of, and results which may be achieved through, Merit’s Continued Growth Initiatives Program or other business optimization initiatives, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; and
  • statements regarding Merit’s past performance, efforts, or results about which inferences or assumptions may be made, including statements proceeded or followed by the words "preliminary," "initial," "potential," "possible," "diligence," "industry-leading," "compliant," "indications" or "early feedback" or other forms of these words or similar words or expressions, or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on Merit management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding future events or outcomes. If underlying expectations or assumptions prove inaccurate, or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results will likely differ, and may differ materially, from Merit’s expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements. Financial estimates are subject to change and are not intended to be relied upon as predictions of future operating results. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on any such forward-looking statements.

The following are some of the important risks and uncertainties that could cause Merit’s actual results to differ from management’s expectations in any forward-looking statements: risks and uncertainties associated with Merit’s executive succession planning activities and leadership transition; risks and uncertainties regarding trade policies or related actions implemented by the U.S. or other countries, including existing, proposed, prospective or invalidated tariffs, duties or other measures; risks and uncertainties associated with Merit’s integration of businesses or assets acquired from third parties, including View Point Medical, Inc. in April 2026, the business and assets relating to the C2 CryoBalloon™ device acquired from Pentax of America, Inc. in November 2025, Biolife Delaware, L.L.C. in May 2025 and the businesses and assets acquired from Cook Medical Holdings LLC in November 2024 and from EndoGastric Solutions, Inc. in July 2024, and Merit’s ability to achieve the anticipated financial results, product development and other anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; effects of the Convertible Notes on Merit’s net income and earnings per share performance; disruptions in Merit’s supply chain, manufacturing or sterilization processes; U.S. and global political, economic, competitive, reimbursement and regulatory conditions; modification or limitation of, or policies and procedures associated with, governmental or private insurance reimbursement policies; reduced availability of, and price increases associated with, components and other raw materials; increases in transportation expenses; risks relating to Merit’s potential inability to successfully manage growth through acquisitions generally, including the inability to effectively integrate acquired operations or products or commercialize technology developed internally or acquired through completed, proposed or future transactions; fluctuations in interest or foreign currency exchange rates and inflation; cybersecurity events; government scrutiny and regulation of the medical device industry; difficulties relating to development, testing and regulatory approval, clearance and maintenance of Merit’s products; the safety, efficacy and patient and physician adoption of Merit’s products; the ability to fully enroll and the outcomes of ongoing and future clinical trials and market studies relating to Merit’s products; litigation and other legal proceedings affecting Merit; failure to comply with U.S. and foreign laws and regulations; restrictions on Merit’s liquidity or business operations resulting from its debt agreements; infringement of Merit’s technology or the assertion that Merit’s technology infringes the rights of other parties; product recalls and product liability claims; potential for significant adverse changes in governing regulations; Merit’s divestiture of its DualCap® anti microbial cap product line in February 2026; changes in tax laws and regulations in the United States or other jurisdictions or exposure to additional tax liabilities which may adversely affect Merit’s effective tax rate; termination of relationships with Merit’s suppliers, or failure of such suppliers to perform; development of new products and technology that could render Merit’s existing or future products obsolete; market acceptance of new products; failure to comply with applicable environmental laws; changes in key personnel; labor shortages and increases in labor costs; price and product competition; extreme weather events; and geopolitical events. For a further discussion of the risks and uncertainties which may affect Merit’s business, operations and financial condition, see Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in Merit’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC, which Merit updated in Part II, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in Merit’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to Merit or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Actual results will likely differ, and may differ materially, from anticipated results. Financial estimates are subject to change and are not intended to be relied upon as predictions of future operating results. Those estimates and all other forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Merit assumes no obligation to update or disclose revisions to estimates and all other forward-looking statements.

TRADEMARKS

Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its licensors.

   
Contacts:

  
PR/Media Inquiries:
Sarah Comstock
Merit Medical		Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC
ICR Healthcare		 
+1-801-432-2864+1-443-213-0509 
sarah.comstock@merit.commike.piccinino@icrhealthcare.com 
   



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