Meloxicam Market Surpassed USD 12.34 Billion in 2032 Amid Rising Arthritis and Chronic Pain Cases

The Global Meloxicam Market is estimated to be valued at USD 8.15 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12.34 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2025 to 2032. This sustained growth is propelled by the rising prevalence of chronic inflammatory conditions and an expanding elderly population in need of effective pain management therapies. Additionally, market expansion in emerging economies and ongoing advancements in drug formulations are further supporting growth during this period.

Global Meloxicam Market Key Takeaways

Demand remains especially high for meloxicam tablets, with the target segment accounting for a market share of 52.1% in 2025.

Based on indication, osteoarthritis segment is slated to lead the global meloxicam industry with a share of 41.1% share in 2025.

By dosage strength, the 7.5 mg segment is set to account for 44.6% of the global meloxicam market share in 2025.

North America is expected to dominate the global market, holding a share of 39.6% in 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated market share of 24.4% in 2025, is anticipated to emerge as a hotbed for meloxicam manufacturers during the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Chronic Pain Cases Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest meloxicam market analysis highlights major factors driving market growth. These include growing prevalence of arthritis and chronic pain, increasing geriatric population, rising preference for non-opioid pain management, and advancements in meloxicam drug formulations and delivery systems.

Global prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions is increasing rapidly. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that about 1.71 billion people suffer from musculoskeletal conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, back pain, fractures, neck pain, and others. This rise in musculoskeletal conditions is expected to fuel demand for meloxicam during the forecast period.

Meloxicam has become a popular prescription nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating pain, stiffness, swelling, and inflammation associated with conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Thus, an increase in the cases of these health conditions is slated to directly influence meloxicam market growth in the coming years.

Alternative Therapies and Safety Concerns Hampering Market Growth

The global meloxicam market outlook remains positive, owing to rising incidence of arthritis and chronic pain and growing interest in non-opioid pain management. However, rising safety concerns and increasing adoption of alternative therapies like advanced biologics might slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Meloxicam carries risks of gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and renal side effects. These concerns can restrain prescribing behavior among clinicians as well as reduce patient adherence, thereby dampening overall meloxicam market demand. In addition, there is a rising adoption of low-cost NSAIDs like ibuprofen and naproxen. Similarly, advanced biologics and novel pain management drugs could limit meloxicam’s share in some therapeutic niches.

Shift Towards Non-Opioid Pain Management Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities

There is a rising trend toward minimizing opioid use due to addiction concerns in the contemporary world. This is putting non‑steroidal anti‑inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like Meloxicam into the limelight for certain types of pain. Meloxicam is increasingly used as a preferred option for managing inflammatory and musculoskeletal pain. It serves as an alternative to opioids in many cases. Thus, growing trend towards non-opioid pain management is expected to create various revenue-generation opportunities for manufacturers of meloxicam and other NSAIDs during the forecast period.

Emerging Global Meloxicam Market Trends

Rise of generic meloxicam formulations is a key growth-shaping trend. The expiration of patents on branded meloxicam products is leading to the entry of generic formulations in the market. These alternatives are more affordable and accessible, making them popular, especially across emerging regions.

Expanding geriatric population is positively influencing sales of meloxicam and other NSAIDs. Older people are more prone to joint pain and inflammatory diseases. Thus, demographic shift fuels higher prescription rates of meloxicam for long term pain management.

Pharmaceutical innovations, such as extended release tablets, injectable forms, and potentially combination therapies, are enhancing patient compliance, therapeutic effectiveness, and utility in different clinical settings, including post-operative pain management. Companies are launching novel solutions like injectable meloxicam for acute pain and other indications.

Growth in retail and online pharmacy channels is improving the availability of meloxicam. These channels are making it easier for patients to access therapy regularly, which supports meloxicam market growth.

Analyst’s View

“The global meloxicam market is set to grow steadily over the forecast period, driven by rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, increasing aging population, growing awareness regarding chronic pain management, and growing demand for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs),” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Meloxicam Market

Event Description and Impact Aging Global Demographics and Healthcare Demand Description : Geriatric population in developed nations like the U.S., Europe, and Japan is increasing rapidly. Impact: This drives demand for NSAIDs like meloxicam for arthritis and chronic pain management. Patent Expirations and Generic Drug Policy Support · Description: Continued patent cliff creating generic meloxicam opportunities. o Impact: Enables more affordable versions increasing market accessibility and volume growth. Technological Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems Description: Development of extended-release meloxicam formulations. Impact: Improves patient compliance and creates premium pricing opportunities for innovative delivery methods.