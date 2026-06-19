MedTech Innovator Welcomes Dr. Jeffrey Shuren as Advisor

World’s largest medtech accelerator strengthens regulatory leadership to support best-in-class medical technology startups

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Innovation--MedTech Innovator (MTI), the world’s largest accelerator of medical technology companies, today announced that Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, former Director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), has joined the organization as an Advisor.

Dr. Shuren brings more than two decades of leadership at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Under his leadership at the FDA, CDRH advanced regulatory modernization efforts, strengthened patient protections, created innovation pathways, established new frameworks for digital health/artificial intelligence, advanced the use of real world evidence, and improved patient access to safe and effective medical technologies.

As an MTI Advisor, Dr. Shuren will provide strategic guidance to the organization, its accelerator, portfolio companies, and ecosystem on regulatory strategy, policy trends, and global market access, helping early- and mid-stage startups navigate increasingly complex regulatory environments.

“Jeff’s leadership at FDA transformed how medical technologies are evaluated and brought to market,” said Paul Grand, Founder & CEO of MedTech Innovator. “His experience accelerating innovation while maintaining rigorous patient safety standards will be invaluable to our portfolio companies to help avoid costly delays and increase the chance of success as they advance innovative solutions to benefit patients.”

During his tenure at FDA, Dr. Shuren led initiatives that included the Breakthrough Devices Program, the Patient Engagement Program, the Digital Health Center for Excellence, the Total Product Life Cycle Advisory Program (TAP), and Home as a Healthcare Hub. His work helped modernize regulatory science while supporting rapid innovation across medtech sectors including AI, diagnostics, wearables, and other life-saving therapeutic devices.

“MedTech Innovator plays a critical role in supporting the next generation of medical technology leaders,” said Dr. Shuren. “I’m excited to contribute to an organization that helps entrepreneurs translate transformative ideas into solutions that improve the health and quality of life of people globally.”

About MedTech Innovator

MedTech Innovator is the world’s largest accelerator of medical device, digital health, and diagnostic companies. Its mission is to improve human health by accelerating the growth of companies transforming patient care. MTI has been a catalyst for groundbreaking healthcare solutions, sourcing over 20,000+ applicants and fostering the growth of 838 graduates. Alumni have collectively raised $12 billion in follow-on funding, achieved 63 acquisitions, and introduced 500+ products to the market, improving the health of millions worldwide. For more information about MedTech Innovator, its annual programs, portfolio of industry-leading startups, and insights on trends, visit MTI’s website, follow MTI on LinkedIn, and subscribe to its monthly newsletter.

Media Contact

Samantha Black

MedTech Innovator

sam.black@medtechinnovator.org