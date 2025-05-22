Medicus Pharma Ltd Receives Study May Proceed Approval from United Arab Emirates (UAE) Department of Health (DOH) to Commence Phase 2 Clinical Study (SKNJCT-004) to Non-Invasively Treat Basal Cell Carcinoma of the Skin (BCC)

The Clinical Study Is Expected to Randomize 36 Participants in Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD) and Three Other Clinical Sites in UAE

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) ("Medicus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received study may proceed approval from the UAE DOH to commence Phase 2 clinical study (SKNJCT-004) to non-invasively treat BCC of the skin.The study is expected to randomize thirty-six (36) patients in four sites in UAE, which are Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD), Sheikh Shakbout Medical City (SSMC), Burjeel Medical City (BMC), and American Hospital of Dubai (AHD).Insights Research Organization and Solutions (IROS), a UAE-based contract research organization, is coordinating the clinical study for the Company. IROS is a M42 portfolio company.The clinical study, SKNJCT-004, is designed to be a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled (P-MNA), multi-center study enrolling up to 36 subjects presenting with BCC of the skin. The study will evaluate the efficacy of two dose levels of D-MNA compared to a placebo control. The participants will be randomized 1:1:1 to one of three groups: a placebo-controlled group receiving P-MNA, a low-dose group receiving 100μg of D-MNA, and a high-dose group receiving 200μg of D-MNA.The high-dose, 200μg D-MNA, proposed in the study is the maximum dose that was used in the Company's Phase 1 safety and tolerability study (SKNJCT-001) completed in March 2021.SKNJCT-001 met its primary objective of safety and tolerability. The investigational product, D-MNA, was well tolerated across all dose levels in all 13 participants enrolled in the study, with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs), or serious adverse events (SAEs). Furthermore, there were no systemic effects or clinically significant abnormal findings in laboratory parameters, vital signs, ECGs, and physical examinations. The study also describes the efficacy of the investigational product, D-MNA, with 6 participants experiencing complete responses. The complete response is defined as the disappearance of BCC histologically in the final excision at the end of study visit. The participants profile demonstrating complete responses was diverse, and all participants (6/6) had nodular subtype of BCC.The Company also has SKNJCT-003 Phase 2 clinical study currently underway in nine (9) clinical sites across United States which commenced randomizing patients in August 2024. In March 2025 the Company also announced a positively trending interim analysis for SKNJCT-003 demonstrating more the 60% clinical clearance. The interim analysis was conducted after more than 50% of the then-targeted 60 patients in the study were randomized. The findings of the interim analysis are preliminary and may or may not correlate with the findings of the study once completed. In April 2025, the investigational review board increased the number of participants in SKNJCT-003 to Ninety (90) subjects. The company also announced expanding clinical trial sites in Europe.In April 2025, the company also announced entering into a binding letter of intent to acquire Antev Ltd. (""), a UK-based late clinical stage biotech company, developinga next generation GnRH antagonist, as first in market product for cardiovascular high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with first acute urinary retention (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate.Carolyn Bonner, President(610) 636-0184Anna Baran-Djokovic, SVP Investor Relations(305) 615-9162Medicus Pharma Ltd. The Company has also commenced a randomized, controlled, double-blind, multicenter clinical study (SKNJCT-004) in UAE.In April 2025, the company also announced entering into a binding letter of intent to acquire Antev Ltd. (""), a UK-based late clinical stage biotech company, developinga next generation GnRH antagonist, as first in market product for cardiovascular high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with first acute urinary retention (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate. The transaction with Antev is subject to the completion of satisfactory due diligence by Medicus, negotiation of definitive agreements, obtaining applicable corporate, regulatory and other third-party approvals and the fulfillment of customary closing conditions. 