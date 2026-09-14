Medicinal Technologies Advances Commercial and Regulatory Infrastructure in the Emerging Over-the-Counter Biopharmaceutical Sector

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – September 12, 2026 – Medicinal Technologies highlighted its ongoing corporate momentum today, announcing the successful closing of its initial private entity investment financing. This strategic capital secures the necessary capital to advance clinical pipelines and scale commercialization operations as the enterprise establishes foundational pathways for the creation of over-the-counter (OTC) biopharmaceuticals—a global biopharmaceuticals market projected to reach $720.72 billion in 2026, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Driving this trajectory is Medicinal Technologies' proprietary development infrastructure, underscored by strategic navigation of regulatory frameworks such as 21 CFR Part 3 and precision formulation design. Central to this progress is the advancement of MEnera, the flagship asset within a broader pipeline of consumer-accessible biotherapeutic products — supported this year by a filed U.S. patent application covering its nanocarrier formulation, active engagement with the FDA's Office of Combination Products and Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, and the acceptance of the company's original formulation science for publication in a peer-reviewed pharmaceutical industry journal.

"Bringing biopharmaceuticals into an over-the-counter format requires building the structural and regulatory frameworks from the ground up," said Dr. Sheryene Tejeda, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicinal Technologies. "Our recent milestones underscore our team's rigorous approach to establishing a reliable, scientifically grounded precedent for what this category can achieve."

As Medicinal Technologies continues to scale its platform infrastructure and advance its pipeline of therapeutical assets, the enterprise remains positioned at the forefront of modern biotechnology leadership.

For more information regarding Medicinal Technologies and its pipeline developments, visit medicinaltechnologies.com.

About Medicinal Technologies:

Medicinal Technologies is a biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to developing advanced, clinically evaluated over-the-counter therapeutic solutions. By integrating cutting-edge delivery platforms with rigorous scientific methodologies, Medicinal Technologies is transforming the landscape of accessible modern medicine.

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