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Mdxhealth to Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 13

April 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

Mdxhealth to Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 13

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, May 13, 2026, at 4:30pm ET / 22:30 CET

IRVINE, California – April 30, 2026 (GlobeNewswire) – Mdxhealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH), a leading precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, after market close on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Title:

Mdxhealth Presents First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and
Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast
Date:May 13, 2026
Time:4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET
Conference Call Dial-in Details:

United States: 1-800-245-3047
Belgium: 0800 72 519
United Kingdom: 0808 101 1183



Conference ID:        MDX1Q26
Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1758088&tp_key=21da6e9d38

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About Mdxhealth

Mdxhealth is a leading precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests, based on proprietary genomic, epigenomic, exosomal and other molecular technologies, assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of prostate cancer and other urologic diseases. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

info@mdxhealth.com

LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)
John Fraunces, Managing Director
Tel: +1 917 355 2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

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