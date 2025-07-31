McKesson Corporation Raises Quarterly Dividend by 15% to $0.82 Per Share

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) yesterday declared a regular dividend of $0.82 per share of common stock, a 15% increase from $0.71 per share in the prior quarter. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on September 2, 2025.

“McKesson continues our long-standing track record of returning capital to shareholders, marking our ninth consecutive annual dividend increase,” said Brian Tyler, chief executive officer. “These actions reflect our confidence in the strength of our business and reinforces our commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders.”

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Stories & Insights.

We routinely use our website, investor.mckesson.com, to post information that may be material to investors, such as business developments, earnings, and financial performance, as well as presentation materials and details for upcoming and past events.

Investors

Investors@McKesson.com



Media Relations

MediaRelations@McKesson.com