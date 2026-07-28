Massive Bio and GELL Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Research, Medical Education, and Artificial Intelligence Across Latin America and the United States

Collaboration combines GELL's extensive Latin American investigator network with Massive Bio's AI-driven clinical trial matching platform to expand physician education, scientific exchange, and patient access to precision oncology

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio, a global leader in artificial intelligence-driven solutions for oncology, clinical trial matching, and patient navigation, and the Latin American Study Group on Lymphoproliferative Disorders (GELL), one of the most influential scientific and academic networks dedicated to lymphomas and hematologic malignancies in Latin America, today announced a strategic partnership focused on advancing clinical research, physician education, and innovation throughout Latin America and the United States.

The collaboration combines GELL's extensive network of investigators, hematologists, oncologists, and academic institutions across more than 20 countries with Massive Bio's expertise in artificial intelligence, real-world data, precision medicine, clinical trial recruitment, and healthcare technology. Together, the organizations will collaborate to expand educational opportunities, promote scientific exchange, support multicenter research initiatives, and improve patient access to innovative treatments and clinical trials.

A central objective of the partnership is to increase awareness, education, and practical adoption of artificial intelligence across healthcare provider networks. Through joint educational programs, scientific forums, investigator meetings, and regional initiatives, Massive Bio and GELL will work to help physicians and healthcare organizations better understand how AI can support patient identification, optimize clinical trial enrollment, enhance treatment decision-making, and improve access to precision oncology.

The partnership will also foster stronger collaboration among healthcare professionals, research centers, and academic institutions throughout Latin America while creating new opportunities to engage with leading physician and healthcare networks in the United States.

“We are honored to partner with GELL, one of the most respected scientific organizations in Latin America. Together, we will expand access to clinical trials, strengthen scientific collaboration, and advance the understanding and responsible use of artificial intelligence across provider networks in Latin America and the United States,” said Cagatay Culcuoglu, Co-Founder, CTO & COO of Massive Bio. “By combining our technology and AI expertise with GELL’s remarkable academic leadership, we can help accelerate innovation and improve outcomes for patients throughout the region.”

“GELL was founded to advance scientific collaboration, education, and research throughout Latin America. Partnering with Massive Bio strengthens our mission by bringing innovative technology, data-driven approaches, and new opportunities for physicians, investigators, and patients across our region,” said Dr. María Alejandra Torres Viera, President of GELL. “We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration creates for scientific development and international cooperation.”

“Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly important tool in modern hematology and oncology. Through this collaboration, we hope to increase awareness, education, and practical adoption of AI among physicians and healthcare institutions, helping improve decision-making and patient outcomes throughout our networks,” said Dr. Henry Idrobo Quintero, Vice President of GELL. “Together, we can help prepare healthcare professionals to leverage emerging technologies responsibly and effectively.”

“This partnership creates a unique opportunity to connect leading physicians, researchers, and healthcare organizations throughout Latin America and the United States. By combining GELL's academic leadership with Massive Bio's technology platform, we can accelerate innovation, education, collaboration, and patient access to cutting-edge treatment opportunities,” said Joao Braz, Director of Business Development at Massive Bio. “We are building stronger provider networks and increasing AI literacy across the healthcare ecosystem.”

This strategic alliance reflects a shared commitment to advancing scientific excellence, supporting physician education, fostering international research partnerships, and leveraging innovative technologies to improve outcomes for patients affected by hematologic malignancies and other cancers. By combining GELL’s academic leadership and regional reach with Massive Bio’s AI-powered platform and global healthcare ecosystem, both organizations seek to create meaningful and lasting impact across the oncology community.

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio streamlines patient journeys, improves access to cutting-edge treatments, and optimizes clinical trial operations across 17 countries. A recipient of the DiMe Seal, the Digital Medicine Society’s independent quality certification covering clinical evidence, privacy, security, and usability, Massive Bio is listed in the CMS Medicare App Library, connecting its platform to more than 68 million Medicare beneficiaries. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the company continues to lead the way in ethical AI and data-driven innovation.

For more information, visit www.massivebio.com.

About GELL

The Latin American Study Group on Lymphoproliferative Disorders (GELL) is a leading independent academic network dedicated to advancing research, education, and collaboration in lymphomas and other hematologic malignancies throughout Latin America. GELL brings together investigators and clinicians from more than 20 countries and has established itself as a regional leader in multicenter research, scientific development, international collaboration, and continuing medical education.

Learn more at www.grupogell.com.

Media Contact

Massive Bio

Mert Turkkan

Marketing Director

mturkkan@massivebio.com



GELL

grupodeestudios.gell@gmail.com