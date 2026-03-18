Marvel Biosciences Receives Notice of Allowance for US Patent Application Covering Composition of Matter for Its Lead Therapeutic Candidate MB-204

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Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) -, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectivelyor the), a drug discovery company developing novel therapeutics for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions, is pleased to announce that the US Patent Office has issued Patent No. 12,570,656 B2 for MB-204 granting broad composition of matter and methods of use claims titled"This is the third major jurisdiction that has granted us a composition of matter patent for our lead molecule MB-204," commented Marvel's CEO, Rod Matheson. "We are very pleased to be granted this patent in the US, which is critical to executing our business development goals. Strong intellectual property is one of those key components pharmaceutical partners want to see when looking to consecrate a deal with a company such as Marvel."The issuance of a U.S. composition of matter patent represents a critical milestone for Marvel, marking the third patent issuance following Japan and China jurisdictionsas it significantly strengthens the IP protection surrounding MB-204. Composition of matter claims are widely regarded as the strongest form of pharmaceutical patent protection, providing the potential for long-term market exclusivity once the compound reaches commercialization. This third patent issuance meaningfully enhances the strategic and economic value of the Company's lead asset and supports Marvel's broader strategy of advancing differentiated therapeutics with foundational intellectual property positions, creating a defensible platform asset that could underpin future clinical development, partnerships, licensing, and long-term shareholder value creation.MB-204 is a novel fluorinated analogue of the approved adenosine A2A receptor antagonist Istradefylline which is used for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. MB-204 has demonstrated superior pharmacokinetics and completed pre-clinical toxicology testing and has shown excellent pre-clinical efficacy studies in depression and multiple models of autism including Rett Syndrome. The compound is currently being tested in Fragile X models. Currently, around 1 in 36 children at age 8 have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder which underscores the urgency for new agents. Combined with encouraging pre-clinical data, the growing patent estate around MB-204 further supports Marvel' s strategy of developing novel therapeutics for neurological and neurodevelopmental disorders with significant unmet medical need.Marvel Biosciences Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based biotechnology company developing new treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders. Our lead drug candidate, MB-204, is a novel fluorinated derivative version of Istradefylline, an approved Parkinson's drug and the only adenosine Areceptor blocker currently on the market.Research shows that blocking the AA receptor may help treat conditions such as autism, depression, and Alzheimer's disease. Marvel is also exploring MB-204's potential in rare disorders like Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, aiming to bring new options to patients with few effective treatments.J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive OfficerEmail:Dr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science OfficerEmail:Tel: 403 770 2469Website:To view the source version of this press release, please visit