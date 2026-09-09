Marvel Biosciences Announces Extension to Closing Date of Private Placement

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) (OTCQB: MBCOF) ("" or the "") announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("") to extend the closing deadline of its previously announced private placement (see July 16, 2026 and August 19, 2026 press releases) (the ""). The deadline by which the Company must file its final closing materials with the TSXV has been extended from August 31, 2026 to September 14, 2026. All other terms and conditions of the Offering remain unchanged.Marvel Biosciences Corp., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary‐based pre‐ clinical stage pharmaceutical development biotechnology company that utilizes a "drug redevelopment" approach to drug development. Historically, when a new class of drug is developed, it is optimized for a particular target, but typically only approved for a specific disease. Often, a new disease is identified which involves the same target, however, pending the remaining patent life, the originally approved drug may not have sufficient time left for it to be commercially viable to be developed for the new disease indication. Marvel develops new synthetic chemical derivatives of the original approved drug for the new disease indication. Patent protection is sought, as the new potential asset is developed by the Company. The Company believes the business model results in significantly less risk, cost and time to develop its assets compared to traditional biotechnology companies.Marvel Biotechnology Inc. has currently developed several new chemical entities, using synthetic chemical derivatives of known, off‐patent drugs, that inhibit the A2a adenosine receptor with application to neurological diseases (depression & anxiety, Alzheimer's, ADHD), and the non‐neurological conditions of cancer and non‐ alcoholic steatohepatitis. Marvel is also exploring additional undisclosed targets to expand its asset pipeline.J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer or Dr. Mark Williams, President, and Chief Science OfficerTel: 403 770 2469Email:This news release contains "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward‐looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward‐looking information regarding: the Offering, the potential use of proceeds of the Offering, the closing date for the Offering, the business of the Company, including future plans and objectives. There can be no assurance that such forward‐looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. This forward‐looking information reflects Marvel's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Marvel and on assumptions Marvel believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the underlying value of Marvel and its Common Shares, TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Offering; Marvel's current and initial understanding and analysis of its projects and the development required for such projects; the costs of Marvel's projects; Marvel's general and administrative costs remaining constant; and the market acceptance of Marvel's business strategy. Forward‐looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Marvel to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; industry condition; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; competition; changes in legislation affecting Marvel; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward‐looking information can be found in Marvel's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website atAlthough Marvel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward‐looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward‐looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Marvel as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Marvel expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.To view the source version of this press release, please visit