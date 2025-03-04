Marengo Therapeutics Announces Second Drug Candidate Nomination from Strategic Collaboration with Ipsen

Second licensed program created with Marengo’s proprietary STAR precision T cell activation platform advances to IND-enabling phase

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marengo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel approaches for precision immunotherapy in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) has nominated a second drug candidate (DC) under its multi-year strategic oncology collaboration with Marengo.

This nomination marks the successful advancement of the second STAR bispecific T cell activator program included in the partnership between Ipsen and Marengo since it began in August 2022. The first DC nomination under the collaboration was announced in April 2024.

“This second DC nomination is a testament to our strong collaboration with Ipsen and once again underscores the dedication and ingenuity of Marengo’s research team in advancing innovative immunotherapy candidates to clinical trials,” said Andrew Bayliffe Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Marengo. “Our novel, first in class TCRVβ-targeted dual T cell agonists drive the revitalization of anti-tumor T cell responses in immunotherapy refractory tumor models, and we look forward to working with Ipsen as we translate this potential into people living with cancer.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Marengo will receive a milestone payment for this pre-defined pre-clinical milestone. Per the agreement, Marengo has led research and preclinical development efforts in partnership with Ipsen. Ipsen will assume responsibilities for IND filing, regulatory submissions, clinical development and commercialization.

About Marengo Therapeutics

Marengo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, develops novel TCR-targeting antibodies that selectively modulate common and disease-specific T cell subsets of the germline TCR repertoire to provide lifelong protection against cancer and autoimmune diseases. With a passionate team of dedicated scientists experienced in immunology and oncology, Marengo’s three proprietary platforms, Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire (STAR), Trispecific T Cell Engager (Tri-STAR) and T cell Depletor (M-STAR), leverage our unique ability to selectively target the right T cell in the right patient to create a world in which everyone’s immune system can defeat cancer and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit marengotx.com.

About the STAR™ Platform

Marengo’s STAR™ Platform is a multi-specific antibody-fusion platform derived from Marengo’s proprietary library of antibodies targeting germline-encoded variable Vβ regions of the TCR fused to different T cell co-stimulatory moieties. Combining a novel non-clonal mode of TCR activation with a T cell co-stimulator in the same molecule, promotes a distinct mechanism of action that promotes durable anti-tumor Vβ T cell responses.

Marengo Contacts:

Media

Peg Rusconi

Investors

Svetlana Makhni

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marengo-therapeutics-announces-second-drug-candidate-nomination-from-strategic-collaboration-with-ipsen-302389289.html

SOURCE Marengo Therapeutics