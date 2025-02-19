March of Dimes Discovery Grants Support Research into Preeclampsia, Aspirin Dosing During Pregnancy, and the Role of the Vaginal Microbiome in Preterm Birth

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the leading organization fighting for the health of all moms and babies, today announced a $600,000 research investment aimed at developing drugs to combat preeclampsia, determining optimal aspirin dosing for high-risk pregnant women, and exploring the role of the vaginal microbiome in preterm birth.

The 2025 March of Dimes Discovery Research Grants recognize three exemplary scientists with a proven track record in maternal and infant health. Each awardee will receive a $200,000 grant over two years to support their work in improving maternal and infant health outcomes through new diagnostics, interventions, and therapeutics.

Discovery Research Grants are awarded to scientists leading groundbreaking studies to reduce spontaneous preterm birth, address maternal health inequities—including disparities in morbidity, mortality, and access to care—and examine cardiovascular conditions that contribute to adverse maternal and neonatal health outcomes.

“Science drives all great medical advances, and March of Dimes is committed to discovering new insights, developing new tests, and creating new treatments to improve outcomes for moms and babies,” said Dr. Emre Seli, Chief Scientific Advisor at March of Dimes. “Our Discovery Research Awards fund world-class scientists conducting transformative research, from exploring the vaginal microbiome’s role in preterm birth to studying aspirin needs for high-risk pregnancies and investigating preeclampsia’s genetic links. This research has the potential to change lives.”

This year’s winners are:

Dr. Wendy Kuohung, an Associate Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and the Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology at Boston Medical Center. Dr. Kuohung is developing an assay to identify drugs that could treat preeclampsia linked to APOL1 gene variants, carried by some Black women, who face a 60% higher preeclampsia risk than White women. Her research involves testing hundreds of drug compounds on placental cells with APOL1 variants to identify drugs that decrease cellular stress and may represent potential preeclampsia treatments. She will also conduct the first investigation of how APOL1 variants influence preeclampsia development in placental cells.

Dr. Rupsa C. Boelig, an Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology in the Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine and the Director of Research for the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Thomas Jefferson University. Dr. Boelig is conducting a clinical trial to test whether women with diabetes or a higher BMI need a higher aspirin dose to reduce their risk of preeclampsia and preterm birth. Previous research by Dr. Boelig suggests that a dose of 81 mg daily may not be effective for these women. In her trial, she’ll test whether a higher 162 mg dose provides better results, with potential implications for how physicians counsel high-risk patients on aspirin use during pregnancy.

Dr. Tal Korem, an Assistant Professor of Systems Biology and Reproductive Sciences at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Dr. Korem is researching how immune-related proteins in a woman’s vagina may increase her risk for spontaneous preterm birth. By analyzing first-trimester vaginal swabs from 960 pregnant women—half of whom delivered preterm—Dr. Korem aims to identify cytokine proteins that may serve as risk factors for or protect against preterm birth, and demonstrate how the woman’s immune system responds to and regulates the vaginal microbiome. This research is part of his broader effort to develop a test for preterm birth risk based on vaginal microbiome microbes, molecules, and cytokines.

March of Dimes is proud to be a research-focused organization, funding millions of dollars of original scientific research each year. March of Dimes provides annual funding to its five Prematurity Research Centers and four research grant mechanisms (including two career development grant programs). We also fund two annual awards that recognize distinguished achievement in the maternal-fetal health field. To learn more about our grants and awards, visit marchofdimes.org/our-work/research/grants-awards.

