Lyndra Therapeutics Announces Adam Sayer Appointed President and CEO

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyndra Therapeutics®, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering long-acting oral therapies, today announced the Board of Directors has appointed Adam Sayer as President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. He will also serve on the company’s Board of Directors.





Sayer was most recently Chief Transformation Officer at Envision Healthcare, overseeing strategy, transformation and payer negotiations. His deep understanding of the healthcare ecosystem and track record of operational excellence will be instrumental in advancing Lyndra’s pivotal program for oral weekly risperidone (LYN-005) and bringing the first long-acting oral therapeutics to patients.

“I am excited to join Lyndra at this pivotal moment for the company,” said Sayer. “Lyndra’s LYNX® platform technology has demonstrated remarkable potential to transform oral medicine delivery and make a meaningful impact on patient outcomes, and I look forward to leading this talented team as we bring the first-ever long-acting oral medicines to market.”

Under the leadership of outgoing President and CEO Jessica Ballinger, Lyndra completed the pivotal efficacy study for lead asset oral weekly risperidone (LYN-005) and established a strategic collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific for global clinical research and commercial manufacturing.

“We are grateful for Jess’ contributions and overall dedication to our mission,” said Amy Schulman, Lyndra Therapeutics co-founder and Executive Chair of the Board. “Now, under Adam’s leadership and with his focus on business execution, we are poised to achieve our goals and fundamentally change how oral medicines are delivered.”

“As one of Lyndra’s first employees, I’m incredibly proud of the progress this team has made – from the development and testing of what is now the LYNX® platform, to the successful first trial of our pivotal program and announcement of a strategic manufacturing collaboration with Thermo Fisher,” said Ballinger. “I am confident the company is well-positioned for continued success.”

Lyndra’s pivotal safety study for lead asset oral weekly risperidone (LYN-005) is slated to begin in the first half of 2025.

About Lyndra Therapeutics

Lyndra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company partnering to create and commercialize long-acting oral therapies. Lyndra’s LYNX® drug delivery platform delivers medicine for a week or longer in a single oral dose. The LYNX drug delivery platform aims to optimize the way we take and deliver medicines: less frequent dosing with more stable drug exposure, enhancing the patient experience. The LYNX platform’s versatility has been demonstrated through clinical proof-of-concept research across five therapeutic areas and 25 APIs. For more information on Lyndra and partnership opportunities, visit https://lyndra.com.

