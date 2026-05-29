Lumicell Promotes Marnie Curbow as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth

WALTHAM, Mass., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumicell, Inc., a leader in developing innovative fluorescence-guided imaging technologies for cancer detection, today announced the promotion of Marnie Curbow to Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, she will lead all commercial operations including sales, marketing, reimbursement, and clinical applications.

Marnie joined Lumicell in October 2025 as Vice President of Sales and has since rapidly expanded her leadership footprint across the organization. Under her direction, Lumicell has built a new commercial team and advanced its go-to-market strategy for its fluorescence-guided surgery platform.

Prior to Lumicell, Marnie built an 18-year career at the forefront of breast oncology, spanning surgery, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Her experience includes scaling commercial organizations across category-defining companies in the breast cancer space. Most recently, as GM & VP Sales Diagnostics for the Americas at Rhinomed, she launched a novel diagnostic and secured a SPARK accelerator award from BARDA. Her depth of clinical and commercial experience across the full breast cancer continuum brings a rare and distinctive perspective to Lumicell's mission.

"Marnie has been an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Dr. Andrey Zarur, Executive Chairman of Lumicell. "She has taken on more than the role she was hired to do and delivered at every step. This promotion reflects the scope of her contribution and our confidence in her as we build toward commercial scale."

"At Lumicell, we talk about bringing the light — both literally in the OR and in how we show up for each other and our customers. What struck me from day one was the strength and caliber of the team already here - people who are deeply committed to this mission and to each other. I'm honored to step into this role and build on that foundation as we work toward something that truly matters for patients and surgeons. I can't wait to see what we accomplish together." - Marnie Curbow, Chief Commercial Officer

Lumicell's fluorescence-guided surgery system is designed to help surgeons identify and remove residual cancer during lumpectomy surgery, improving surgical outcomes. The company's technology was FDA approved in April 2024 and is currently implemented in hospitals across the USA.

About Lumicell

Lumicell is a privately held life sciences company revolutionizing the intraoperative detection of cancer with its real-time fluorescence imaging technology. Lumicell's proprietary technology is FDA-approved for use in the treatment of breast cancer and is also being explored for further development across a wide variety of solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit www.Lumicell.com and www.Lumisystem.com. Follow the company on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: media@lumicell.com

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SOURCE Lumicell, Inc.