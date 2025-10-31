Lisata Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update on Thursday, November 6, 2025

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after the close of trading and will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. To join the live conference call, please refer to the dial-in information provided below.

Conference Call Dial-in information:

Participant Toll-Free dial: (800) 715-9871

Participant Toll/Int'l dial: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 6375221

To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the call will also be accessible under the Investors & News section of Lisata’s website and will be available for replay beginning two hours after the conclusion of the call for 12 months.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s cyclic peptide product candidate, certepetide , is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its CendR Platform ® technology . The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next 1.5 years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations into the first quarter of 2027, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing clinical trials. For a comprehensive overview of certepetide's mechanism of action, please view our informative short film . For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com .

Contact:

Investors:

Lisata Therapeutics

John Menditto

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: 908-842-0084

Email: jmenditto@lisata.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.