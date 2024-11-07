Ligand Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Raises 2024 Guidance

Third quarter performance driven by strong portfolio royalty revenue growth

2024 full year revenue guidance increased to $160 million - $165 million (previously $140 million - $157 million) and core adjusted earnings per diluted share1 increased to $5.50 - $5.70 (previously $5.00 - $5.50)

Company to hold Investor and Analyst Day in Boston on December 10, 2024

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and provided an operating forecast and business update. Ligand management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement and answer questions.





“We just had one of the best quarters of performance in the history of Ligand. This success is due to the ongoing strength of our growing portfolio of commercial-stage programs, and we are pleased to announce an increase in guidance for the second time this year,” said Todd Davis, CEO of Ligand. “This quarter, we had several key portfolio events, including the successful commercial launches of Ohtuvayre™ and CAPVAXIVE™. as well as the full FDA approval of FILSPARI®. We believe each of these products, along with our recently acquired QARZIBA®, will be key drivers of revenue growth for Ligand in the coming years.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues and other income for the third quarter of 2024 were $51.8 million, compared with $32.9 million for the same period in 2023, with the 58% increase primarily due to an increase in royalty revenue and milestone payments earned upon the commercial launch of Verona Pharma plc’s (Nasdaq: VRNA) Ohtuvayre. Royalties for the third quarter of 2024 were $31.7 million, compared with $23.9 million for the same period in 2023, with the 33% increase primarily attributable to royalties earned on Ligand’s recently acquired product, QARZIBA, and an increase in sales of Travere Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: TVTX) FILSPARI. Captisol® sales were $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $8.6 million for the same period in 2023, with the change due to timing of customer orders. Contract revenue and other income was $13.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $0.4 million for the same period in 2023, with the increase driven by the $13.5 million milestone payment earned upon the commercial launch of Ohtuvayre.

Cost of Captisol was $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $3.5 million for the same period in 2023, with the change due to timing of customer orders of Captisol sales. Amortization of intangibles was $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $8.2 million for the same period in 2023. Research and development expenses were $5.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $5.5 million for the same period in 2023. General and administrative expenses were $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $14.7 million for the same period in 2023, with the increase primarily attributable to higher stock-based compensation driven primarily by a one-time non-cash stock award modification charge tied to the departure of Ligand’s former COO and operating costs associated with incubating the Pelthos Therapeutics business.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $7.2 million, or $0.39 net loss per share for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $10.3 million, or $0.59 net loss per share, for the same period in 2023. GAAP net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 included $15.3 million loss from non-cash fair value adjustments on the company’s Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN) derivative assets. Core adjusted net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $35.3 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, compared to $18.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. We did not sell any shares of Viking Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VKTX) common stock in the third quarter of 2024 or 2023. The increase in core adjusted net income was driven primarily by the 58% increase in revenue. The definition of core adjusted net income (loss) is adjusted net income plus the after-tax impact from the realized gain from the sale of Viking Therapeutics common stock. See the table below for a reconciliation of net loss from continuing operations to core adjusted net income from continuing operations.

As of September 30, 2024, Ligand had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $219.6 million which includes $63.3 million in Viking Therapeutics common stock. Ligand issued 334,325 shares under the company’s At-the-Market (ATM) equity offering program at a weighted average share price of $104.70 for gross proceeds of $35 million during the third quarter of 2024. Ligand may continue to issue shares of our common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $65 million from time to time under terms of the ATM program.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Total revenues and other income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $124.3 million, compared with $103.2 million for the same period in 2023. Royalties for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $74.0 million, compared with $62.5 million for the same period in 2023, with the increase primarily attributable to royalties earned on QARZIBA and an increase in sales of Travere Therapeutics’ FILSPARI. Captisol sales were $23.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $24.5 million for the same period in 2023, with the change due to the timing of customer orders. Contract revenue and other income was $27.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $16.3 million for the same period in 2023, with the increase driven by milestone payments of $19.2 million earned from Verona Pharma upon the approval and commercial launch of Ohtuvayre.

Cost of Captisol was $8.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $8.9 million for the same period in 2023, with the change due to the timing of customer orders. Amortization of intangibles was $24.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $25.3 million for the same period in 2023. Research and development expenses were $17.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $19.0 million for the same period in 2023, with the decrease primarily attributable to lower employee related expenses and lab supplies resulting from the Pelican spin-off in September 2023. The decrease was partially offset by additional costs associated with incubating the Pelthos business. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, general and administrative expenses were $53.0 million, compared to $36.8 million for the same period in 2023. This increase was primarily driven by higher stock-based compensation expenses related to new hire stock awards for business development and investment team members. Additionally, a one-time, non-cash stock award modification expense related to the departure of Ligand’s former COO and costs associated with incubating the Pelthos business contributed to the increase.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $27.1 million, or $1.46 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $35.6 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. The decrease in GAAP net income from continuing operations from the prior year period is due primarily to the impairment of the financial royalty asset related to Takeda Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE:TAK) soticlestat and the decrease in investments in Primrose Bio in connection with the equity funding received by Primrose Bio in June and July 2024. Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $130.8 million, or $7.04 per diluted share, compared to $83.0 million, or $4.71 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. Excluding the impact of gains from sales of Viking Therapeutics stock, core adjusted net income from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $83.0 million, or $4.46 per diluted share, compared with $53.0 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. The increase in core adjusted net income is primarily driven by the increase in revenue. See the table below for a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations to core adjusted net income from continuing operations.

2024 Financial Guidance

Ligand is increasing its 2024 full year financial guidance previously outlined in July. The company now expects total revenue of $160 million to $165 million (previously $140 million to $157 million) and is raising core adjusted earnings per diluted share to $5.50 to $5.70 (previously $5.00 to $5.50).

Royalties are expected to be $105 million to $108 million (previously $100 million to $105 million), sales of Captisol of $27 million to $29 million (previously $25 million to $27 million) and contract revenue of $28 million (previously $15 million to $25 million). This guidance excludes the $60 million realized gain from short-term investments on the sale of Viking Therapeutics stock.

Adjusted Financial Measures

Ligand reports adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company’s financial measures under GAAP include share-based compensation expense, amortization of debt-related costs, amortization related to acquisitions and intangible assets, amortization of financial royalty assets, changes in contingent liabilities, mark-to-market adjustments for amounts relating to its equity investments in public companies, excess tax benefit from share-based compensation, Pelthos operating loss, impairment of financial royalty assets, loss from equity method investment in Primrose Bio, income tax effect of adjusted reconciling items and others that are listed in the itemized reconciliations between GAAP and adjusted financial measures included at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP core adjusted earnings per diluted share to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort, as certain items cannot be reasonably predicted because of their high variability, complexity and low visibility. Specifically, non-cash adjustments that could be made for changes in contingent liabilities, changes in the market value of its investments in public companies, share-based compensation expense and the effects of any discrete income tax items, directly impact the calculations of our core adjusted earnings per diluted share, which we expect to have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Third Quarter 2024 and Corporate Highlights

Portfolio Updates

FILSPARI

On September 5, Travere Therapeutics announced it received full FDA approval for FILSPARI for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) in adults. The FDA decision expands patient access to the first and only non-immunosuppressive therapy approved for the treatment of this rare progressive kidney disease.

On October 17, Travere Therapeutics and CSL Vifor announced that Swissmedic granted temporary marketing authorization for FILSPARI for the treatment of adults with primary IgAN with a urine protein excretion ≥1.0 g/day (or urine protein-to-creatinine ratio ≥0.75 g/g). The Swissmedic approval was supported by results from the pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study of FILSPARI in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and follows full marketing approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September 2024 and conditional marketing authorization by the European Medicines Agency in April 2024.

On October 26, Travere Therapeutics presented new data further demonstrating the clinical benefit of FILSPARI in IgAN and reinforcing its potential in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2024. Presentations included new data from the SPARTAN Study which showed that nearly 60% of patients with IgAN achieved complete remission when using FILSPARI as a first-line treatment. In addition, presentations took place on the SPARTACUS Study, PROTECT open-label extension, and real-world evidence highlighting the initial safety and efficacy data of FILSPARI in IgAN in combination treatment with a SGLT2 inhibitor. A late-breaking presentation demonstrated sparsentan delivered rapid and sustained proteinuria reduction and long-term kidney health benefits in a subset of patients with genetic, often treatment resistant, FSGS.

Ohtuvayre

On November 4, Verona Pharma provided an update on the commercial launch of Ohtuvayre in the U.S. reporting net sales of $5.6 million and October net sales that exceeded total third quarter sales. Additionally, through October Verona Pharma reported more than 2,200 unique prescribers and more than 5,000 prescriptions were filled across a broad COPD population.

In September, Verona’s Pharma development partner in Greater China, Nuance Pharma (private), completed enrollment in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Ohtuvayre for the maintenance treatment of COPD in China. Results from the trial are expected in 2025.

Other Programs

On October 23, Merck (NYSE: MRK) announced that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to update the adult age-based pneumococcal vaccination guidelines and has recommended CAPVAXIVE (Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for pneumococcal vaccination in adults 50 years of age and older. Additionally, ACIP shared clinical decision-making has also recommended a supplemental dose of CAPVAXIVE for adults 65 years of age and older who have completed their vaccine series with both PCV13 (pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine) and PPSV23 (pneumococcal 23-valent polysaccharide vaccine).

On October 9, Viking Therapeutics announced positive data from the company’s Phase 1b clinical trial of VK0214, a novel small molecule agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRβ), in patients with X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. Results from this study showed VK0214 to be safe and well-tolerated following once-daily dosing over the 28-day study period. In addition, significant reductions were observed in plasma levels of very long-chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) and other lipids, as compared to placebo. Ligand is entitled to a 3.5-7.5% royalty on future net sales of VK0214, as well as clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones.

On July 1, Palvella Therapeutics (private) initiated SELVA, a 24-week, pivotal Phase 3, single-arm, baseline-controlled clinical trial of QTORIN™ rapamycin for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations (MLM). The study’s primary and key secondary endpoints are clinician-reported outcomes and the study will enroll 40 subjects at leading vascular anomaly centers across the U.S.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company enabling scientific advancement through supporting the clinical development of high-value medicines. Ligand does this by providing financing, licensing our technologies or both. Its business model seeks to generate value for stockholders by creating a diversified portfolio of biopharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Ligand’s goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable and diversified manner. Its business model focuses on funding programs in mid- to late-stage drug development in return for economic rights, purchasing royalty rights in development stage or commercial biopharmaceutical products and licensing its technology to help partners discover and develop medicines. Ligand partners with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) in order to generate its revenue. Ligand’s Captisol® platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Ligand has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Takeda, Gilead Sciences, and Baxter International. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com. Follow Ligand on X @Ligand_LGND.

We use our investor relations website and X as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should monitor our website and our X account, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

About Captisol®

Captisol, a Ligand technology, is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility, stability and bioavailability of drugs. Captisol was invented and initially developed by scientists in the laboratories of Dr. Valentino Stella, University Distinguished Professor at the University of Kansas’ Higuchi Biosciences Center, for specific use in drug development and formulation. This unique technology has enabled several FDA-approved products, including Amgen’s KYPROLIS®, Baxter’s NEXTERONE, Acrotech Biopharma’s EVOMELA®, Gilead’s VEKLURY®, and Merck’s NOXAFIL®. More information is available at www.captisol.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, by Ligand that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect Ligand’s judgment as of the date of this release. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some instances, words such as “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” and “will,” and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our good faith beliefs (or those of the indicated third parties) and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: Ligand’s ability to expand its portfolio with life sciences royalty opportunities; the timing of clinical and regulatory events of Ligand’s partners, including the timing of clinical and regulatory events of Ligand’s partners, including the expected commercial launch of ZELSUVMI or any other product; the timing of the initiation or completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials by Ligand and its partners; the timing of product launches by Ligand or its partners; the anticipated benefits from the Apeiron transaction; Ligand’s or its partners’ opinions, expectations, objectives, assumptions, plans or projections regarding future events or future results; Ligand’s belief regarding the impact of the current portfolios on its future revenue growth; and guidance regarding the full-year 2024 financial results. Actual events or results may differ from Ligand’s expectations due to risks and uncertainties inherent in Ligand’s business, including, without limitation: Ligand relies on collaborative partners for milestone payments, royalties, materials revenue, contract payments and other revenue projections and may not receive expected revenue; Ligand may not receive expected revenue from Captisol material sales; Ligand and its partners may not be able to timely or successfully advance any product(s) in its or their internal or partnered pipeline or receive regulatory approval and there may not be a market for the product(s) even if successfully developed and approved; Ligand may not achieve its revenue guidance for 2024; Ligand faces competition in acquiring royalties and locating suitable royalties to acquire; Ligand may not be able to create future revenues and cash flows through the acquisition of royalties or by developing innovative therapeutics; products under development by Ligand or its partners may not receive regulatory approval; the total addressable market for our partners’ products may be smaller than estimated; Ligand faces competition with respect to its technology platforms which may demonstrate greater market acceptance or superiority; Ligand is currently dependent on a single source sole supplier for Captisol and failures by such supplier may result in delays or inability to meet the Captisol demands of its partners; Ligand’s partners may change their development focus and may not execute on their sales and marketing plans for marketed products for which Ligand has an economic interest; Ligand’s and its partners’ products may not be proved to be safe and efficacious and may not perform as expected and uncertainty regarding the commercial performance of such products; Ligand or its partners may not be able to protect their intellectual property and patents covering certain products and technologies may be challenged or invalidated; Ligand’s partners may terminate or attempt to terminate any of its agreements or development or commercialization of any of its products; Ligand and its partners may experience delays in the commencement, enrollment, completion or analysis of clinical testing for its product candidates, or significant issues regarding the adequacy of its clinical trial designs or the execution of its clinical trials, challenges, costs and charges associated with integrating acquisitions with Ligand’s existing businesses; Ligand may not be able to successfully implement its strategic growth plan and continue the development of its proprietary programs; restrictions under Ligand’s credit agreement may limit its flexibility in operating its business and a default under the credit agreement could result in a foreclosure of the collateral securing such obligations; changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of war, conflict, epidemic diseases or political event such as the U.S. 2024 presidential and congressional elections, and ongoing or future litigation could expose Ligand to significant liabilities and have a material adverse effect on the company. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may reduce Ligand’s stock price. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting Ligand can be found in prior press releases available at https://www.ligand.com as well as in Ligand’s public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. Ligand disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this release, including the possibility of additional license fees and milestone revenues we may receive. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

