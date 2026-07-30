SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lifecore Biomedical to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026, on August 5, 2026

July 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, August 5 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern

CHASKA, Minn., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, before the market opens. At 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day, members of Lifecore’s senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the results.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit the Investor Events & Presentations page of Lifecore’s website at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for 30 days.

About Lifecore Biomedical 
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

Jennifer Arcure (Media)
917-603-0681 
jarcure@vidasp.com

Lifecore Biomedical
Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
952-368-6244
ryan.lake@lifecore.com


Minnesota Earnings Pipeline Data
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Contemporary art collage of a hand holding scissors. Copy space for ad. Modern design.
Earnings
Incyte cuts early-stage cancer drug to focus on next-gen programs
July 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Flexibility and adaptation concept. Arrows on cubes following a flexible path.
Earnings
GSK shares rise as $2.5B cost-cutting plan unveiled
July 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Calm Businessman Meditating on Red Domino Preventing Chain Reaction and Crisis 2d flat vector illustration
Earnings
AstraZeneca has no plans to ramp up dealmaking in wake of Wainua failure
July 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
pipeline infographic, industrial background, oil water gas transportation yellow pipes, plumbing system vector illustration
Drug Development
Sanofi’s $1.4B Kymab bet falters again as atopic dermatitis trials scrapped
July 24, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson