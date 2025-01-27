LifeArc and Neuropeutics Inc join forces to advance a new treatment for MND/ALS, tackling the global challenge of neurodegenerative diseases

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Neuropeutics Inc announces a collaboration with LifeArc to develop a new small molecule for the treatment of motor neuron disease (MND), also known as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Tackling the ‘Silent Paralyzer’

Over 300,000 people worldwide live with MND/ALS, causing devastating personal impact and enormous socioeconomic burden, leading to a great urgency to develop new treatments. MND/ALS is a fatal adult-onset neurodegenerative disease characterized by the progressive loss of motor neurons from the brain and spinal cord. The estimated prognosis is 2-5 years from diagnosis, over which period patients succumb to severe physical disability ending with paralysis, loss of independence, and a profound impact on their and their families’ quality of life. Beyond its devastating personal effects, the costs of treatment, assistive devices, caregiving, and loss of productivity compound to create an overwhelming financial strain. This dual impact on human suffering and economic pressure underscores the critical and urgent need for innovative research and the development of effective treatments to improve outcomes and offer hope to those courageously living with the disease.

One driver of disease across the MND/ALS population regardless of disease causation, is TDP-43 pathology. That is, TDP-43, a crucial protein for the survival of neurons, ends up mislocalized losing its function and forming toxic clumps inducing toxicity. The discovery of innovative strategies to prevent/reverse this TDP-43 pathology provides a critical step to tackle this “silent paralyzer.” One such strategy has been recently developed by top researchers, Drs. Marc Shenouda and Janice Robertson, initially at the University of Toronto and later at Neuropeutics Inc (Canada), leading to the identification and validation of small molecule ‘JRMS-22' able to prevent/reverse TDP-43 pathology in cellular and animal models.

Leveraging the unique capabilities and respective strengths of both organisations, Neuropeutics Inc and LifeArc aim to develop a lead candidate therapeutic to prevent and reverse TDP-43 protein aggregation in MND/ALS. Through this collaboration, LifeArc will share its experienced scientists and proprietary assays to further develop Neuropeutics’ tool small molecule ‘JRMS-22'. LifeArc and Neuropeutics are both dedicated to advancing new treatments to combat MND/ALS globally.

“This collaboration represents a significant step toward addressing the urgent need for effective treatments for patients living with MND/ALS and potentially other diseases with TDP-43 pathology.” – Marc Shenouda, CEO and Co-founder of Neuropeutics

“There is an urgent need for new, effective treatments for MND/ALS, and this partnership represents a crucial step toward developing therapies not only for ALS but also for related conditions. By combining our scientific expertise and resources, we hope to find a solution that will transform the lives of the hundreds of thousands affected by this devastating disease.” Paul Wright, Head of Motor Neuron Disease at LifeArc.

About Neuropeutics Inc

Neuropeutics is a for-profit Canadian pharmaceutical company developing targeted therapies to extend neurodegenerative disease patients' survival and improve their quality of life.

